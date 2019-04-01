Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

Astronomers Discover a Second Galaxy Without Dark Matter

By Jake Parks | April 1, 2019 12:00 pm
NGC1052-DF2 is a large, but very diffuse galaxy located some 60 million light-years away. This image of the galaxy, which is thought to contain a negligible amount of dark matter, was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys on the Hubble Space Telescope. (Credit: NASA/ESA/P. van Dokkum (Yale University))

NGC1052-DF2 is a large, but very diffuse galaxy located some 60 million light-years away. This image of the galaxy, which is thought to contain a negligible amount of dark matter, was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys on the Hubble Space Telescope. (Credit: NASA/ESA/P. van Dokkum (Yale University))

One year ago, astronomers announced their surprise discovery a galaxy almost entirely devoid of dark matter. As the first galaxy ever found lacking the elusive substance — which is thought to account for 85 percent of the universe’s mass — the news rippled through the astronomical community. This left some researchers delightfully intrigued, and others understandably skeptical.

“If there’s [only] one object, you always have a little voice in the back of your mind saying, ‘but what if you’re wrong?'” astronomer Pieter van Dokkum of Yale University, who led last year’s ground-breaking study, said in a press release. “Even though we did all the checks we could think of, we were worried that nature had thrown us for a loop and had conspired to make something look really special whereas it was really something more mundane.”

Now, a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters on March 27 shows van Dokkum and his team had it right all along.

According to the work, they’ve confirmed a ghostly galaxy located some 60 million light-years away named NGC 1052-DF2 (DF2 for short) has virtually no discernible dark matter. Furthermore, a second study published March 20 in the same journal announced the discovery of yet another dim and diffuse galaxy with a dearth of dark matter, nicknamed DF4.

Taken together, the new papers show DF2 is not alone, but instead part of a larger and previously unknown population of galaxies that have seemingly freed themselves from the bonds of dark matter. This new research may have dramatic implications for prevailing theories about the formation and evolution of galaxies, as well as the true nature of dark matter itself.

“The fact that we’re seeing something that’s just completely new is what’s so fascinating,” said Shany Danieli, a graduate student at Yale University and lead author of the latest study on DF2. “No one knew that such galaxies existed, and the best thing in the world for an astronomy student is to discover an object — whether it’s a planet, a star, or a galaxy — that no one knew about or even thought about.”

Discovering an Oddball Galaxy

The strange galaxy DF2 is a member of a relatively new class of galaxies called ultra-diffuse galaxies (UDGs). Though UDGs can grow as large as the Milky Way in size, these faint specters contain hundreds to thousands of times fewer stars. This means you can basically see right through them, which makes UDGs very difficult to observe in detail.

DF2 is a hazy galaxy that’s part of a larger group dominated by the massive elliptical galaxy NGC 1052. Initially, the researchers were drawn to the innocuous galaxy because it didn’t appear the same in images captured by the Dragonfly Telephoto Arrayand those obtained by the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). Dragonfly saw DF2 as a blob of dim light, while SDSS saw a group of point-like sources.

Upon closer examination using Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys and the 10-meter W.M. Keck Observatory, the researchers determined DF2 is a transparent UDG that rivals the Milky Way in size but contains roughly 200 times fewer stars.

“I spent an hour just staring at the Hubble image,” van Dokkum said in a press release last year. “It’s so rare, particularly these days after so many years of Hubble, that you get an image of something and you say, ‘I’ve never seen that before.’ This thing is astonishing: a gigantic blob that you can look through. It’s so sparse that you see all of the galaxies behind it.”

With the new views of DF2, van Dokkum and his team identified 10 globular clusters (large groups of old stars) inside the galaxy and found they are moving three times slower than expected. This suggests that DF2 only contains, at most, a miniscule amount of dark matter. After all, if it had more mass than what’s visible, the clusters would orbit much faster.

A Second Look at a Ghost

Because one of the major tenets of good science is reproducibility, van Dokkum and his team have spent the past year using the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI) to improve the precision of their previous measurements.

“KCWI is unique because of the combination of its large survey area,” said Danieli. “The instrument not only allows us to see the whole galaxy at once, its high spectral resolution also enables us to measure the mass accurately. There is no other instrument in the world that has those two properties.”

Armed with even more precise measurements for the speeds of globular clusters inside DF2, the researchers again calculated the galaxy’s mass. As before, their results show the amount of dark matter in DF2 is basically nil.

Doubling Down

While working to confirm DF2 is truly a galaxy deficient in dark matter, the researchers were simultaneously searching for a second example of a galaxy made exclusively out of normal matter. And they found it in DF4.

“Discovering a second galaxy with very little to no dark matter is just as exciting as the initial discovery of DF2,” said van Dokkum, lead author of the DF4 paper. “This means the chances of finding more of these galaxies are now higher than we previously thought. Since we have no good ideas for how these galaxies were formed, I hope these discoveries will encourage more scientists to work on this puzzle.”

According to the study, DF2 and DF4 are very similar in terms of size, surface brightness, morphology, and distance. Because of this, the paper says, “We conclude that NGC 1052-DF2 is not an isolated case but that a class of such objects exists. The origin of these large, faint galaxies with an excess of luminous globular clusters and an apparent lack of dark matter is, at present, not understood.”

o determine how quickly the globular clusters were rotating around DF2, the researchers analyzed the absorption lines of spectra taken with the Keck Observatory. This allowed them to determine each cluster’s velocity, which they then used to calculate the overall mass of the galaxy. (Credit: Gemini Observatory/NSF/AURA/W.M. Keck Observatory/Jen Miller/Joy Pollard)

o determine how quickly the globular clusters were rotating around DF2, the researchers analyzed the absorption lines of spectra taken with the Keck Observatory. This allowed them to determine each cluster’s velocity, which they then used to calculate the overall mass of the galaxy. (Credit: Gemini Observatory/NSF/AURA/W.M. Keck Observatory/Jen Miller/Joy Pollard)

Implication for Dark Matter

With a sample size of just two galaxies, it’s hard to draw any sweeping conclusions just yet. But by showing that some galaxies contain no appreciable dark matter, the team has surprisingly provided strong evidence for the existence of dark matter.

Because the effects of dark matter are evident in every other known galaxy except DF2 and DF4, the team’s findings indicate dark matter must be a tangible substance that is separable from normal matter. This means that some alternative theories to dark matter, such as Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND) — which introduces extra gravitational forces on galactic scales — fall flat.

“We hope to next find out how common these galaxies are and whether they exist in other areas of the universe,” said Danieli. “We want to find more evidence that will help us understand how the properties of these galaxies work with our current theories. Our hope is that this will take us one step further in understanding one of the biggest mysteries in our universe — the nature of dark matter.”

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, top posts
MORE ABOUT: cosmology, galaxies
ADVERTISEMENT
  • mpc755

    Dark matter is a supersolid that fills ’empty’ space, strongly interacts with ordinary matter and is displaced by ordinary matter. What is referred to geometrically as curved spacetime physically exists in nature as the state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter. The state of displacement of the supersolid dark matter is gravity.

    The supersolid dark matter displaced by a galaxy pushes back, causing the stars in the outer arms of the galaxy to orbit the galactic center at the rate in which they do.

    Displaced supersolid dark matter is curved spacetime.

    The reason for the mistaken notion the galaxy is missing dark matter is that the galaxy is so diffuse that it doesn’t displace the supersolid dark matter outward and away from it to the degree that the dark matter is able to push back and cause the stars far away from the galactic center to speed up.

    It’s not that there is no dark matter connected to and neighboring the visible matter. It’s that the galaxy has not coalesced enough to displace the supersolid dark matter to such an extent that it forms a halo around the galaxy.

    A galaxy’s halo is not a clump of dark matter traveling with the galaxy. A galaxy’s halo is displaced supersolid dark matter.

  • OWilson

    Dark Matter was also invoked to explain the flat rotation curve paradox. (See V. Rubin et al)

    The problem is that observation shows the outlying stars are orbiting the center of the galaxy at the same speed as the the inner stars, and the whole galaxy rotates like a fixed wheel, rather than the Newtonian model we are familiar with in our solar system, which has the outer planets revolving at considerable greater speed than the inner planets.

    Which does not yet account for the spiral trailing arms we are so familiar with!

  • Kurt Stocklmeir

    gravity gets stronger as it travels – all forces get stronger as they travel – there is not any dark matter – big galaxies do not have dark matter – there are some big galaxies with a small amount of mass – there is not a lot of gas in these galaxies – there are a lot of things that can influence speed of stars associated with these galaxies – tidal forces of galaxies – there is an almost infinite amount of gas between galaxies – orbits of stars are not normal – gravity of a big galaxy is not normal but it can look normal – small galaxies can have dark matter like dark stars Kurt Stocklmeir

    • Mike Richardson

      Well, at least you’re posting this on the appropriate day. It’s a shame you post it on other days of the year, too.

  • Cognut Consiliant

    Although not stated, these galaxies have no central black hole. My conjecture is that just as suns at their center fuse atomic particles into elements, black holes at their center fuse elements into another phase of matter, dark matter. Researchers studying phase shifts found a femto-second of cessation of motion before the phase shift occurs, a likely scenario at the core of a black hole. Also, dark matter has been shown to exist in a globular state around the black hole at the center of known galaxies. P.S. Tachyons are the boson for the field responsible for entanglement

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+