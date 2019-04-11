Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Falcon Heavy Launch Delayed Again. Launch Now Targeted for Thursday Evening

By Korey Haynes | April 11, 2019 11:46 am
back end of Falcon Heavy, three rockets containin 27 engines

Falcon Heavy’s three Falcon 9 components are clearly on display in the hangar before its Wednesday launch. (Credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch was delayed again yesterday, this time due to high winds. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said back on April 5 that because this is the first launch of Falcon Heavy’s Block 5, the latest and most powerful version of its boosters, they are being “extra cautious.” Mission managers are now targeting this evening, again at 6:35 p.m. EDT, with an approximately two-hour launch window.

You can watch the livestream here or on SpaceX’s website.

