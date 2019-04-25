Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

Breaking: LIGO Detects Gravitational Waves From Another Neutron Star Merger

By Discover Staff | April 25, 2019 6:15 pm
colliding neutron stars

An artist’s illustration of two colliding neutron stars. (Credit: NASA/Swift/Dana Berry)

For just the second time, physicists working on the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) have caught the gravitational waves of two neutron stars colliding to likely form a black hole.

The ripples in space time traveled some 500 million light-years and reached the detectors at LIGO, as well as its Italian sister observatory, Virgo, at around 4 a.m. E.T. on Thursday, April 25. Team members say there’s a more than 99 percent chance that the gravitational waves were created from a binary neutron star merger.

Shot at a Kilonova

In the moments after the event, a notice went out alerting astronomers around the world to turn their telescopes to the heavens in hopes of catching light from the explosion, called a kilonova. Kilonovas are 1,000 times brighter than normal novas, and they create huge amounts of heavy elements, like gold and platinum. That brightness makes it easy for astronomers to find these events in the night sky — provided they’ve been given a heads-up and location from LIGO first.

LIGO’s twin L-shaped observatories — one in Washington state and one in Louisiana — work by shooting a laser beam down the long legs of their “L.” Their experimental setup is precise enough that even the minimal disturbance caused by a passing gravitational wave is enough to trigger a slight change in the laser’s appearance. It made the first ever detection of gravitational waves in 2016. Then it followed up by detecting merging neutron stars in 2017.

Scientists use any slight delays between when signals reach the detectors to help them better triangulate where the waves originated in the sky. But one of LIGO’s twin detectors was offline Thursday when the gravitational wave reached Earth, making it hard for astronomers to triangulate exactly where the signal was coming from. That sent astronomers racing to image as many galaxies as they could across a region covering one-quarter of the sky.

And instead of finding one potential binary neutron star merger, astronomers turned up at least two different candidates. Now the question is which, if any, are related to the gravitational wave that LIGO saw. Sorting that out will require more observations, which were already happening around the world as darkness fell.

“I would assume that every observatory in the world is observing this now,” says astronomer Josh Simon of the Carnegie Observatories. “These two candidates (they’ve) found are relatively close to the equator, so they can be seen from both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere.”

Simon also says that, as of Thursday afternoon in the United States, telescopes in Europe and elsewhere should be gathering spectra on these objects. His fellow astronomers at the Carnegie Observatories turned their telescopes at Chile’s Las Campanas Observatory to the event Thursday night.

The LIGO detector in Livingston, Louisiana resumed operations on April 1, along with its counterpart in Washington. (Credit: Caltech/MIT/LIGO Lab)

The LIGO detector in Livingston, Louisiana resumed operations on April 1, along with its counterpart in Washington. (Credit: Caltech/MIT/LIGO Lab)

History-Making Merger

LIGO’s first detection of a neutron star merger came in August of 2017, when scientists detected gravitational ripples from a collision that occurred about 130 million light years away. Astronomers around the world immediately turned their telescopes to the collision’s location in the sky, allowing them to gather a range of observations from across the electromagnetic spectrum.

The 2017 detection was the first time an astronomical event had been observed with both light and gravitational waves, ushering in a new era of “multi-messenger astronomy.” The resulting information gave scientists invaluable data on how heavy elements are created, a direct measurement of the expansion of the universe and evidence that gravitational waves travel at the speed of light, among other things.

This second observation appears to have been slightly too far away for astronomers to get some of of the data they had hoped for, such as how nuclear matter behaves during the intense explosions.

Researchers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) in Livingston, La., recently upgraded the massive instrument. (Ernie Mastroianni/Discover)

Researchers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) in Livingston, La., recently upgraded the massive instrument. (Ernie Mastroianni/Discover)

And astronomers still aren’t sure whether the first detection they made came from a typical neutron star merger or whether it was more exotic. But to figure that out, they’d need observations as early as possible, and precious hours have already passed.

“After the first event, it was clear that a lot of the action was going on immediately after the explosion, so we wanted to get observations as soon as possible,” Simon says. In this case, with one of LIGO’s detectors down, they couldn’t find the object as quickly as they did in 2017.

So far, one difference is that, unlike last time, astronomers haven’t spotted any signs of gamma-ray bursts, says University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee physicist Jolien Creighton, a LIGO team member.

But regardless, having additional observations should help us learn more about these extreme cosmic collisions.

“It gives us a much better handle on the rate of such collisions,” says Stefan Ballmer, associate physics professor at Syracuse University and LIGO member. “The upshot: if we just observe a little longer we will get the strong signal we are hoping for.”

LIGO just started its third observing run a few weeks ago. And, in the past, these detections were kept a closely guarded secret until they were confirmed, peer-reviewed and published. But with this latest round, LIGO and Virgo have opened their detections up to the public. In this latest run, LIGO has also already detected three potential black hole collisions, bringing its total lifetime haul to 13.  

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, top posts
MORE ABOUT: gravitational waves, physics
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Idaho astro

    Correction: The first detection of gravitational waves was in 2015. It was announced to the world in 2016.

  • Gallilao

    This is just more fake science! This whole GW research is nothing more than snake oil!
    If these frauds can call themselves scientists, the human race is in big trouble!
    The collision of astronomical bodies does not take place at any particular instant in time, so there is no event to record. They are NOT ping pong balls that instantaneously come into contact, so that the collision can be recorded.
    This is so far from being real science, it is absurd!
    How do crooks like this get credentials?

    • Capella Obs

      Quiet

      • Gallilao

        Why?
        Does the truth hurt your sensibilities?

    • Steven B Harris

      Every crater in our solar system is from the collision of two astronomical bodies. And every shooting star and meteorite too.

      Black holes and neutron stars are special because gravitational waves bleed off energy and angular momentum, so every system of these spirals in much faster than objects we are used to in the solar system. It’s a sort of drag, like friction, and it produces in-spiral orbits and ringdown behavior like an unpowered pendulum or wheel.

      The same behavior is seen in a radiating antenna and tank circuit, when input charge is stopped. Hertz’s first experiments making radio waves produced tapering-off pulses a lot like these gravitational chirps, and for the same basic reason: radiation energy sucks the source dry.

    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM_I6rtIgn0&t=1m45s Uncle Al

      1) PhDs
      2) Theory verified by multiple observations.
      3) Peer-reviewed publication.
      4) Absence of empirical falsification.

      Not only are you wrong, yer screwed – the entire universe oozes.
      “Persistent gravitational wave observables: General framework,”
      Phys. Rev. D 99(8), 084044 (2019), DOI:10.1103/PhysRevD.99.084044

      • Gallilao

        Get an education!

    • riot

      Please explain your reasoning behind your disbelief. How, in your opinion, is this type of research fallacy. You told Uncle Al to get an education, so you be the teacher, I do want to hear what you have to say.

      • Gallilao

        I’m not here to teach you basic Physics, you have to go to school for that. Of course, if you are American you can’t get that kind of education so you’re just s-o-l.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+