CURRENT ISSUE
Could Air Conditioners Turn Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Into Fuel?

By Roni Dengler | April 30, 2019 5:45 pm
Frankfurt am Main carbon dioxide

The researchers studied how much fuel could be generated by installing a proposed new type of air conditioner at a landmark office building in downtown Frankfurt, Germany. (Credit: Bildgigant/shutterstock)

In the hot and sticky suffocation of summer, air conditioners are a breezy balm. And as climate change heats Earth, the need for them is only rising. Yet the cold air blowers consume a ton of energy. But now researchers say they have a solution for these energy hogs that actually helps the climate.

In a new analysis, scientists argue for using air conditioning units to capture carbon dioxide straight from the atmosphere and transform it into fuel. The idea is that these renewable-energy powered devices would lower atmospheric CO2 and provide a scalable alternative to oil, natural gas and other fossil fuels.

Converted Conditioner

The conversion tech would first take in CO2 and water from the air. Then, an electric current would split the water into hydrogen and oxygen. Finally, combining the hydrogen with the captured CO2 would produce hydrocarbon fuel.

It’s all theoretical for now, but the technology for each step of the process already exists. Companies like Climeworks in Switzerland, Siemens AG in Germany and Green Energy in the US, have commercialized technologies that separately capture CO2 directly from the air, isolate hydrogen from water and produce fuels. But a complete system that puts all of the pieces together, is lacking. The fact that the components are available, however, means “it would be not that difficult technically to add a CO2 capture functionality to an A/C system,” the authors write.

Carbon Captured

If air conditioners were equipped with the appropriate technologies, the researchers calculate Fair Tower, a landmark office building in downtown Frankfurt am Main in Germany, could produce 550 to 1,100 pounds of liquid hydrocarbon fuels every hour, or about 2,200 to 44,00 tons per year. When the researchers extrapolated on this calculation they found the five cities in Germany with the largest office space could together produce 2.6 to 5.3 million tons of fuel each year, the team reports Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

The authors computed similar estimates for grocery stores from the three biggest supermarket chains in Germany and a neighborhood of apartment buildings. They found grocery stores could capture 386 tons of CO2 per year and convert it to 3.3 tons of hydrocarbon fuels or about 8 percent of Germany’s total consumption of diesel.

When the researchers applied their estimates to apartment buildings, they discovered the smaller buildings still made an impact. A five to six-apartment building could capture about a pound of CO2 per hour and convert it to around 9 to 11 pounds of fuel per day.

The authors acknowledge the numbers represent a single, highly industrialized country and are mainly for illustration. However, they write the preliminary analysis demonstrates the potential for air conditioners to capture CO2 from the air and make substantial and relevant amounts of hydrocarbon fuels.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Environment, Technology, top posts
MORE ABOUT: climate change, natural resources, sustain
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM_I6rtIgn0&t=1m45s Uncle Al

    1) The First Law of Thermodynamics,
    2) The Second Law of Thermodynamics.
    3) This article is extraordinary for its disconnection with physical reality and its inability to lie convincingly.

    Here is how to lie! i dare anybody to find the fatal flaw, in the second sentence, before the comma. This is how to stealth crapola.

    A hermetically isolated (adiabatic) hard vacuum envelope contains two closely spaced but not touching, in-register and parallel, electrically conductive plates having micro-spiked inner surfaces. They are connected with a wire, optionally containing an in-series dissipative load (small motor). One plate has a large vacuum work function material inner surface (e.g., osmium at 5.93 eV). The other plate has a small vacuum work function material inner surface (e.g., n-doped diamond “carbon nitride” at 0.1 eV). Above 0 kelvin, spontaneous cold cathode emission runs the closed isolated system. Emitted electrons continuously fall down the 5.8 volt potential gradient. Electron evaporation from carbon nitride cools that plate. Accelerated collision onto osmium warms that plate. Round and round. The plates never come into thermal equilibrium when electrically shorted. The motor runs forever. Its waste heat recycles.

  • amatulic

    This is a non-starter unless the energy used to convert CO2+H2O into fuel comes from renewable sources. If the conversion uses energy from fossil fuels, there is no benefit, you’re just burning more fuel to get less fuel back. Similar to electrolysis to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, it takes more energy to split it than the useful work you can expect to get back by reacting the hydrogen with oxygen.

  • Arttai

    This is a non starter because it will always be cheaper to avoid creating CO2 by using renewable generation than capturing CO2 from the air and using it to create fuel.

+