Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Gaia Spacecraft Maps 14,000 Asteroids

By Korey Haynes | May 1, 2019 3:30 pm
concentric circles of red and orange with three grey circles on top

The Gaia spacecraft keeps track of all the objects it spies, whether faraway stars or nearby asteroids. (Credit: ESA/Gaia/DPAC)

The European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft is on a mission to map a billion stars. But as it stares out into space, it also spies a lot of closer objects. The newly released image above shows the orbits of 14,000 asteroids that it mapped during its first two years of observing. Most of those objects were known about from previous surveys. But three objects are new, those ones are picked out in gray in Gaia’s image. The few dozen yellow tracks show asteroids that are considered near-Earth objects, while orange represents the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and dark red highlights the Trojan asteroids that orbit closer to Jupiter.

All three of the new objects have orbits tilted out of the plane of the solar system and most of the rest of the asteroid population, which is how they were missed by past surveys. But Gaia looks at the whole sky, and so is less limited than many past surveys.

Even though Gaia’s main focus is on stars outside our solar system, scientists have nonetheless established an alert system for the local objects the spacecraft does pick up. When Gaia spots an asteroid that can’t immediately be matched to a known object, ground-based observers receive an alert to make targeted follow-up observations. Often, they find themselves adding information about an object previously discovered but with a poorly understood orbit. And a few times, they have found  themselves confirming a brand-new object.

So far, all of the new asteroids Gaia has spotted belong to the main asteroid belt. But scientists are keen to keep tracking new objects, in case any of them should stray closer to Earth and pose a threat.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, top posts
MORE ABOUT: solar system
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Mike Richardson

    Because Gaia stares unblinkingly at such a large swath of space with greater sensitivity than previous surveys, it isn’t surprising that it’s now finding new, previously undiscovered asteroids. The Kepler survey was intended for finding new extrasolar planets, but also was sensitive enough to detect flares and previously undetected variable stars. That’s the beauty of these new generation space telescopes — they make discoveries beyond what they were designed for.

    • TLongmire

      In two years it found 3 unknown asteroids which read oddly low to me.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+