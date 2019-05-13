Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Scientists Find Genetic Reason Why Store-Bought Tomatoes Taste So Bland

By Roni Dengler | May 13, 2019 11:29 pm
(Credit: Fir0002/Flagstaffotos; Wikimedia Commons)

Store-bought tomatoes taste horrifically disgusting — err, bland. Now scientists have discovered a version of a gene that helps give tomatoes their flavor is actually missing in about 93 percent of modern, domesticated varieties. The discovery may help bring flavor back to tomatoes you can pick up in the produce section.

“How many times do you hear someone say that tomatoes from the store just don’t quite measure up to heirloom varieties?” Clifford Weil, program director of the National Science Foundation’s Plant Genome Research Program that supported the work, asked in a press announcement. “This study gets to why that might be the case and shows that better tasting tomatoes appear to be on their way back.”

Domestication Doom

An international team of researchers collected genomic information from 725 cultivated and wild tomatoes and assembled them into a pan-genome — a genome that captures the genetic information of all the varieties. Then they compared the pan-genome to the genome of a domesticated tomato called Heinz 1706. Until now, this tomato genome has served as the representative example of all tomato genomes.

The side-by-side comparison showed that the Heinz 1706 reference genome was missing nearly 5,000 genes that the other tomato varieties have. Many of these lost genes also equipped the plants with defenses against pathogens.

Tomatoes lost these genes through good old-fashioned breeding — not via genetic modifications — when breeders selected for traits that made tomatoes robust.

“During the domestication and improvement of the tomato, people mostly focused on traits that would increase production, like fruit size and shelf-life,” Zhangjun Fei, a plant geneticist at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, who led the new research, said in a statement. “Some genes involved in other important fruit quality traits and stress tolerance were lost during this process.”

The identification of the previously unknown genes could help breeders create better tomatoes. “These new genes could enable plant breeders to develop elite varieties of tomatoes that have genetic resistance to diseases that we currently address by treating the plants with pesticides or other cost-intensive and environmentally unfriendly measures,” James Giovannoni, a molecular biologist at Cornell and USDA scientist, who co-led the work with Fei, said in a statement.

Taste Turnaround

The analysis also revealed a rare form of a gene that imparts tomato flavor to the fruit is missing in most modern, domesticated tomatoes. Yet, more than 90 percent of wild tomatoes have the flavor-punching version of the gene, the researchers report today in the journal Nature Genetics. Their analysis also shows that this flavor gene, called TomLoxC, uses carotenoids — the pigments that make tomatoes red — to make tomatoes tasty.

But there’s also good news for tomato-ravenous Americans, who each eat an average of nearly 100 pounds of the vegetables every year. The flavor gene is making a comeback. The rare version of TomLoxCused used to only be present in about 2 percent of tomato varieties. But in recent years, as breeders have begun to focus more on flavor, more and more modern tomato varieties have the gene. Nowadays, about 7 percent of tomatoes have it, meaning breeders have started selecting for it, Giovannoni explained, a trend that will hopefully keep growing.

  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM_I6rtIgn0&t=1m45s Uncle Al

    Cherokee Purple heirloom tomatoes – 1.5 lbs of no-goo intense flavor. The plant needs support, for it grows 6+ feet tall and heavily laden with fruit that do not turn red. Make your own terra preta soil with a bucket of acid-washed activated charcoal, a big bag of silica gel cat litter quenched in a gallon of dilute Miracle Grow fertilizer, clean sand, and commercial garden soil. Lots of sun; water.

    Achievement requires no excuses, no parameterizations, no “studies.”

    • Aeon

      Does it tolerate a tropical climate?

    • jeffersonallansmith

      mine are ready to go outside. Still alittle chilli in MI. I also did heirloom amish paste, cherry, roma, beef stake. can’t wait to try the cherokee.

      • I Am

        They have become a staple in my garden,love the heirloom tomatoes

    • Martin Rios

      I grow Cherokee purple and Belgian giant pink myself – they’re fantastic. I couldn’t imagine eating a store bought tomato.

      • talitha

    • OWilson

      You didn’t mention one of the main contributors to flavor, freshness!

      Science can never duplicate that.

      • Tad Marko

        But heirloom tomatoes will never give us truck-ripened “flavor”!

        • Nom de Plume

          “Citizen Science” time. For this experiment, you’ll need to grow your own tomatoes. Pick some just before they ripen and set aside until ripe – yes, they’ll continue to ripen. Allow others to ripen on the vine. Call one sample “A” and the other “B,” and serve to someone who doesn’t know which is which. See which one they think has more flavor.

          • OWilson

            And….the answer is?

          • Nom de Plume

            I don’t know. That’s what makes this a perfect home experiment. Simple, and easy to set up. We have a hypothesis: tomatoes that ripen after picked taste different (better) than vine ripened tomatoes. But is that the case? What’s the answer? Anyone who can grow tomatoes can try it and see.

    • scientistfarmer

      As a grower making a significant portion of my living with tomatoes I’d go broke with Cherokee Purple. Its a great eating tomato but splits as soon as the weather’s not perfect. Split tomatoes have no hold time and few customers! I’ve grown it several seasons and it was NEVER profitable…

      • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM_I6rtIgn0&t=1m45s Uncle Al

        I don’t argue that. Begin with the King of Tomatoes, then gene-gineer a commercial crop. Make it an undergraduate project so they pay you. Ditto growing the awesome Reed avocado versus commercial Haas trash balls.

        The International Rice Research institute, b. 1960, is a pile of PhDs and money, achieving “studies.” A bunch of stoners about the same time began transforming hemp into boo. Northern Lights is cloned 100% female hydroponic boo grown under lights in British Columbia closets. Up to 30 wt-% single isomer (Δ^9)-THC, $billion/year crop. Hmmm…..

        The Free Market is a miracle. End it, so economists will not be sad (re chronic mewling idiot and Nobel Laureate Economics Paul Krugman).

    • TLongmire

      Marketing aside, Matt’s Wild cherry tomatoes are better in every way, no need for terra preta when the most flavorful tomatoe volunteers anywhere. Some people theorize that each tomato contains the same amount of flavor and the bigger it gets the more dilute it becomes but that would require a “study” to understand the interaction of size and flavor but bigger isn’t better.

  • Jermaine P Race

    I’m not sure this is really news. I mean, tomatoes bound for the supermarket are bred to grow cheaply and last on the shelf. What would you think would to happen to all the other traits? What’s next? Are we all going to act surprised when we find out the nutritional content is lower?

    • Nom de Plume

      I started reading this article with a similar attitude, then came away surprised. There is a certain variety that has high disease resistance, but little taste. It got so that was the only one we could grow due to the spread of viruses that overwinter in other species.

      Disease is likely the major driving force in tomato breeding. They are a very temperamental crop. Locally, there seems to be more diseases now. Gone are the days here when all you had to worry about was tobacco mosaic, horn worms, and blossom end rot. So it is that even backyard tomato growers here have to look for high disease resistance. It’s to the point I no longer try to grow tomatoes, heirloom or otherwise.

    • I Am

      I seldom have perfectly round tomatoes but they are big,meaty and full of flavor.

  • TheGCU

    Tomatoes are fruits, not vegetables.

    • Joe james

      It’s both actually. Nutritionists consider it a vegetable

      • TheGCU

        And they’re wrong. It can’t both.

        • SonofaButch

          Nutritionists call it a vegetable. Botanists call it a fruit. You’re wrong, it can be both.

          • TheGCU

            Nutritionists are wrong. That’s why you don’t talk to botanists when you go on a diet. Tomatoes are a fruit. So are peppers, zucchini and eggplants. How chefs/nutritionists/non-scientists regard them doesn’t matter. Science says they’re fruits.

        • http://www.codesherpas.com David Bock

          Intelligence is knowing tomatoes are a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to use it in a fruit salad.

        • Greg Bishop

          Its neither. Its actually a animal.

        • James

          Yes, yes it can. Anatomically speaking, a tomato is a fruit. Nutritionally speaking, it is a vegetable. If it can’t be both, then sweet corn, green beans, peppers, etc. should be fruits and not vegetables as well.

    • Rudy™

      Yep. It’s the seed-bearing part of the plant. Therefore, a fruit.

  • W Dean Pulley

    “Tomatoes lost these genes through good old-fashioned breeding — not via genetic modifications — ”

    Tomato, tomahto

    • James

      The article means selection for certain traits and not injecting genes into the plant. Breeding always causes genetic modification, but usually genetic modification is a different term than breeding.

  • Rudy™

    My neighbor hates tomatoes. He’s younger, though, and what he dislikes about tomatoes are exactly the bad properties that store-bought tomatoes have–no flavor, pale and crunchy inside. He admits he’s never had a “real” tomato. If I were still able to grow them, I’d share a few. I miss my heirlooms!

    Gassing tomatoes with nitrogen is not how they are supposed to ripen–all we end up with is an unripe red tomato. Add the generic domestic breeds we are stuck with (which this article touches on) and it’s no wonder many have come to hate tomatoes. These came about because the typical US consumer expects perfectly round, uniformly sized unblemished tomatoes at their local McGrocerystore. Even most of the domestic canned tomatoes have no flavor, or are uncharacteristically sour–ever taste a can of Hunt’s products and wonder where the tomato flavor went in your recipes?

    So the genetics is only half of the equation. Now they need to get away from gassing them with nitrogen to give them faux ripeness. Only then will tomatoes be good enough to eat.

    • Blue Rabbit

      Gasing with “ethylene” that gas for plastic production (poly ethylene).

      No nitrogene involved in this.

    • Blue Rabbit

      Rudy? Ten z krol jewropy co do polszy chce wracac na kleczkach?

    • tnaftal

      A big reason for these blah tomatoes was the rise in fast food company’s demand for a heartier tomato for slicing. I am so happy Heirloom tomatoes have made it into my regular grocery store. They actually have flavor.

    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM_I6rtIgn0&t=1m45s Uncle Al

      Commercial tomatoes are gassed with ethylene to ripen the green rocks.

  • Uwe

    Doesn’t take a geneticist to figure out that tomatoes bred for quick growth, harvested green, transported thousands of miles and then artificially gas ripened to turn them red have no flavor.
    I eat tomatoes in summer when they’re in season and growing in my back yard. Super tasty, ripe off the vine.
    Same goes for berries and pretty much everything else. Just because you can import something any time doesn’t make it better.

  • scientistfarmer

    A listing of the varieties that the gene is in would be appreciated. Would be interesting to trial a few in my hydroponic and field production. See if the science actually holds up in production and the market.

  • internet god

    I really wouldn’t take anything this article says very seriously they don’t even know that the tomato is a fruit not a vegetable

