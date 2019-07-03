Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
The 2019 South American Eclipse, as Captured By Those on the Ground

By Hailey Rose Mclaughlin | July 3, 2019 11:15 am
The solar eclipse took place around 4:30 p.m. EDT over parts of South America. (Credit: Mike Newbry on Unsplash)

A total solar eclipse blazed a path through parts of South America on July 2, 2019. Tens of thousands of tourists and locals looked skywards in Chile and Argentina to see the midday light turn to darkness as the sun and the moon crossed paths. Totality, the point at which the Moon covers the Sun completely, lasted for a little over two minutes.

The event was predictably a hit on social media. For a taste of totality, here’s a selection of some of the best clips from social media from those in the eclipse’s path.

And, if you’re getting jealous, don’t forget that an eclipse will be coming to America in just a few short years in 2024.

The first diamond ring from the Total Solar Eclipse today! ✦

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, top posts
MORE ABOUT: stargazing
