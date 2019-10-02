Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

NASA Poised for Record-Breaking Number of Spacewalks

By Hailey Rose McLaughlin | October 2, 2019 4:19 pm
The first in a planned series of 10 spacewalks will kick off on October 6. (Credit: NASA)

NASA announced a series of 10 spacewalks happening over the next three months. The complex spacewalks are part of a marathon effort which NASA scheduled to complete repairs and upgrades to the International Space Station. The events could ultimately set a new record for the most spacewalks in a time since 2011, when the ISS was completed.

The first spacewalk is scheduled for Sunday, October 6, at 7:50 a.m. EDT. The initial set of spacewalks will focus on replacing batteries with newer lithium-ion versions on the station’s far port truss, updating the power system.

For the second half of the spacewalks, astronauts will focus on repairs to the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a particle detector used by astrophysicists. The information it collects allows scientists to learn more about dark matter.

More information about the spacewalks will be announced during a press briefing on Friday, October 4 at 2 p.m. EDT. The second set of spacewalks are expected to begin in November.

NASA TV will stream the first spacewalk starting at 6:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday. Eventually, all 10 spacewalks will be aired.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Space & Physics, top posts
MORE ABOUT: international space station
ADVERTISEMENT

Comments are closed.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+