Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Our Oldest Ancestor: It’s In The Bag

By Gemma Tarlach | January 30, 2017 10:00 am
Say hello to your little friend (and great-granddaddy to the nth), Saccorhytus coronarius.

Say hello to my little friend (and our great-granddaddy to the nth), Saccorhytus coronarius. Credit: S Conway Morris/Jian Han.

Who’s your daddy, give or take a few hundred million years? Researchers believe a 540-million-year-old creature unearthed in China is our oldest ancestor, and I can definitely see the family resemblance.

Publishing today in Nature, the study introducing us to Saccorhytus coronarius places the tiny creature in the earliest days of the Cambrian Period, some 540 million years ago. Researchers discovered 45 specimens of the animal in limestone deposits in South-central China.

The team classifies Saccorhytus as a deuterostome, one of the major groups of animals and the branch of the Tree of Life that includes vertebrates. Prior to Sir Sackybag here, the oldest deuterostomes found in the fossil record were around 520-525 million years old, though we can tell from their diversity that the actual lineage was established much earlier, during the Pre-Cambrian.

Some deuterostome lines would evolve into things like starfish and sea cucumbers while others grew a backbone, evolutionarily speaking, and ended up as dinosaurs and fish and primates and such.

If you’re up on your ancient Greek, you may be wondering if deuterostomes (“second mouth”) are supposed to have two mouths. Nope. It means the mouth is the second orifice to develop in the embryo, after the anus. In other words, yes, as deuterostomes we belong to the “assholes first” branch of the Animal Kingdom.

A View to a Gill

But back to Saccorhytus. So far, this is the earliest chronologically, and the most primitive, deuterostome known to science. It was about a millimeter in both length and height and probably hung out on the seabed. Its most striking features are its mouth, which is large for its body size, and structures that look like tiny volcanoes all over its sack-like body. Researchers believe these mini-cones may have flushed out the water Saccorhytus took in as it ate, making them possible precursors to fish gills.

Despite its size (a half-dozen of them could have had a dinner party on a grain of rice), Saccorhytus may well turn out to be massively significant to our understanding of how and when life developed on Earth. It comes from a time for which we have few fossils, and much of what we think we know about this period is based on molecular clock modeling. Grossly oversimplified, that’s a way of deducing the timeframe for a common ancestor by looking at differences between later species and counting backwards using a standard rate of mutation.

Having Saccorhytus may mean that researchers can clean that clock, so to speak, for a more precise model.

Hey, that's not a Halloween mask run over by a car, that's my ancestor! Viewed with an electron microscrope, our tiny, distant ancestor is no looker. Credit: Jian Han, Northwest University, China.

Hey, that’s not a Halloween mask run over by a car, that’s my ancestor! Viewed with an electron microscope, our tiny, distant ancestor Saccorhytus is no looker. Credit: Jian Han, Northwest University, China.

Please Let Me Call Him Bilbo BAGgins

The less-than-attractive scientific name of this less-than-attractive microfossil calls out its winkled, bag-like body and mouth resembling a crown.

And yes, more than 500 million years of evolution between SacDaddy and modern vertebrates have changed up a lot of observable traits, but I do believe I can see hints of our most ancient heritage even today.

Basking shark. Credit: Jidanchaomian.

Basking shark. Credit: Jidanchaomian.

 

Mouth of Sauron. Credit: New Line Cinema/Wingnut Films.

Mouth of Sauron. Credit: New Line Cinema/Wingnut Films.

 

I think it best I not name this one. Credit: Warner Bros.

I think it best I not name this one. Credit: Warner Bros.

I’m sure you, dear reader, can think of a few other examples.

 

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Living World, top posts
MORE ABOUT: China, deuterostomes, human evolution, microfossils, paleontology
ADVERTISEMENT
  • OWilson

    That colored artist’s impression in the top photo, looks an awful lot like a Lamprey Eel, present in our Great Lakes.

    Wonder if there is any direct lineage?

    • GemmaTarlach

      Well, since lampreys belong to the phylum Chordata (as do we), part of the deuterostome gang, this little fella is ancestral to the eels. However the lamprey mouth is all about sucking. Saccorhytus has a mouth that researchers think was pleated to allow it to gobble up whatever floated by for food.

      • http://secure49.com Logan Edwards

        I have made 104 thousand bucks last year by freelancing from home a­­n­­d I did that by w­o­r­k­i­n­g part time f­o­r several hrs a day. I used an earning model I came across from this website i found online and I am so excited that i made such great money. It’s very user friendly a­­n­­d I’m so thankful that i found this. This is what i did… FACEBOOK.COM/Work-at-home-Jobs-for-US-UK-Australia-Canada-and-New-Zealand-1798551173730515/app/208195102528120/

  • http://www.realstreet.co.uk/ Stugo

    If you ever doubt that the mainstream media disseminate horrendous lies, think of this “microscopic sea animal” which is touted as the “oldest human ancestor”.

    What is the evidence? “Fossilised traces” of the “540-million-year-old creature”. That’ll be from the Cambrian explosion, where most of the phyla of marine invertebrates are present, including nautiloids (shelled squid) which have well-developed eyes similar to humans.

    The fossil record does not show a finely-graduated chain of organisms, as Darwin expected would be discovered, but a record of distinct plants and animals and their extinction (in the most part), not their evolution.

    Today, we don’t see animals turning into something else; what we see are millions of species adapted to their environment. That is design and purpose. not evolution.

    You might recall ‘Ida’ the lemur from a few years ago, which was a ‘missing link’ between slime and humans. Big fanfare (as usual) followed by most scientists rejecting the story within months – but you won’t usually find these frequent ‘mistakes’ given many, if any, column inches.

    http://www.truth.org.uk

    • OWilson

      Given the “conventional wisdom” that life originated in a swamp of organic chemicals. touched by lightening (or God), what is so depressing about early evolution?

      What’s YOUR theory? :)

      • http://www.realstreet.co.uk/ Stugo

        “Conventional wisdom.”

        There’s an oxymoron, if ever I saw one!

        Have you ever stopped to enquire about what would be needed for those ‘chemicals’ touched by ‘lightening’ to truly be able to form the first self-replicating molecule?

        Amino acids formed by energy acting on chemicals are destroyed by that same energy – and far more efficiently than they are created. That’s why Miller had to isolate the amino acids in his famous experiment.

        In addition, early rocks show there was oxygen in supposed primordial soup days and that also destroys amino acids.

        It’s probably why Dawkins has suggested aliens seeded life on Earth. Anything other than admitting that there is a Creator to whom he is accountable. Obviously, he prefers to make millions of money slagging off God?

        ‘My’ theory is explained in the first chapters of Genesis and it is what the evidence points to.

  • Donna Ross

    Ridiculous! These people are not scientists! They are propaganda fraudsters!

    • http://secure51.com Brenda Boyd

      I got paid 104 thousand bucks in last twelve months by working on-line and I did that by wor­king part-time f­o­r 3+ hours /daily. I used a business model I stumbled upon from company that i found online and I am so thrilled that i was able to make so much extra income. It’s so user friendly a­­n­­d I’m just so blessed that I found out about this. This is what i did… TIMELY84.COM

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    Thank you for deleting my post. Thank everybody else for saying the same thing. BTW, Sauron would have had better dentation and oral hygiene given his powers.

  • Julius Caesar Augustus

    Are you trying to tell me that the assholes first creatures, have evolved into politicians. This is further proof they survived the Cambrian extinction. Talk about connecting the dots.

  • Julius Caesar Augustus

    I really wished they had not disrespected this creature by saying they spawned a race of beings as vile and despicable as humans.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Dead Things

Digging up the dirt on the latest finds and wierdest revelations, from lost civilizations to dinosaurs.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+