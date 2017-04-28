Visit Prehistoric Scotland With A Couple Clicks
A recently released app featuring the latest research on prehistoric Scotland’s hillforts gets you close to the archaeological action with drone footage, 3D artifact renderings and plenty of other eye candy.
Happy Friday, everyone…start your weekend right with a fascinating and slick bit of desktop time travel: the SERF Hillforts Project app, a digital treasure trove courtesy of the Strathearn Environs and Royal Forteviot Project and its partners. Launch the app and enjoy the views of several of Scotland’s ancient hillforts as seen through the eyes of the archaeologists studying them.
It might take a little bit of time to get used to the icon-driven navigation, but that’s only because there’s so much to choose from on almost every page. Have fun exploring!