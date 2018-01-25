Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Oldest Human Fossils Outside Africa Push Back Our Timeline…Again

By Gemma Tarlach | January 25, 2018 1:00 pm
Caption info here (Credit info here)

The oldest human fossils outside Africa, a partial upper jaw bone and several teeth, were found in Misliya Cave in Israel and may be almost 200,000 years old. (Credit Israel Hershkovitz, Tel Aviv University)

Time keeps marching on…backwards, at least when it comes to telling the story of human evolution and migration. The oldest human fossils found outside of Africa suggest our species may have left that continent 200,000 years ago.

You may recall that 2017 was the year that the conventional timeline for human evolution and migration finally toppled thanks to overwhelming archaeological and paleogenetic evidence. Our species is much older, and left its ancestral continent of Africa much earlier, than we previously thought. But a month after leading paleoanthropologists formally called for a rewrite of the timeline for humans leaving Africa, a stunning find in Israel pushes the revised date back even further.

Last year, 300,000-year-old fossils from Jebel Irhoud, Morocco, proved that Homo sapiens evolved at least 100,000 years earlier than conventionally thought. The Moroccan fossils, along with somewhat younger finds at the Ethiopian sites Herto and Omo Kibish, crushed the old school notion that our species emerged only in the last 200,000 years.

Most paleoanthropologists now agree on this new start date for our species in Africa (though a small number of researchers argue that humans evolved outside of Africa). But there is still a considerable amount of disagreement in the field about when anatomically modern humans left the continent and spread across Eurasia. For decades, conventional thinking set the date of our first exodus between 40,000 and 60,000 years ago.

Support for that conventional date eroded over time, however: A few 20th century fossil and artifact finds in Israel showed that anatomically modern humans were in the region up to 115,000 years ago. In China, a number of sites hint that modern humans may have reached East Asia 80,000 to 120,000 years ago and, in Australia, thousands of artifacts believed to belong to modern humans suggest an arrival date of 65,000 years ago.

Today, a partial jawbone from Misliya Cave in Israel joins those other early fossils outside Africa — and this new find is a lot older.

Caption info here (credit info here)

The partial jawbone and teeth from Misliya Cave in Israel are about as old as human fossils from Herto and Omo Kibish, both in Ethiopia, but considerably younger than the fossils described in 2017 from Jebel Irhoud, Morocco. (Credit Rolf Quam, Binghamton University)

Sink Your Teeth Into This One

Known as Misliya-1, the partial maxilla, with several teeth preserved in situ, is 177,000 to 194,000 years old. That date range was determined by three different dating methods: uranium-thorium, combined uranium series and electron spin resonance. Tools found nearby (more on them below) were found to be approxiately the same age using thermoluminescence.

That date range makes Misliya-1 the oldest human fossils outside Africa as well as a contemporary of the humans found at Herto and Omo Kibish in Ethiopia. The Ethiopian fossils, however, like the even older Jebel Irhoud individuals from Morocco, exhibited some primitive traits. Crucially, all of Misliya-1’s features fall within the range of anatomically modern humans, and none of the traits resemble those of Neanderthals or other archaic humans.

Caption info here (Credit Info here)

Researchers reconstructed a virtual upper jaw for Misliya-1 using the oldest human fossils outside Africa. The reconstruction shows the individual had numerous anatomical traits associated with modern humans. (Credit Gerhard Weber, University of Vienna)

Telltale Tools

Found with Misliya-1 were stone tools that belong to the Levallois technology, one of the most sophisticated styles of toolmaking in the prehistoric record. Levallois technique requires the toolmaker to prepare a stone, called a core, by pre-shaping it. The actual tool is then struck from the core. This method allows for more precise shaping and was used to make a range of items, from scrapers to projectile points.

An intriguing sidenote about the Levallois method is that the artifacts it produced, found in Europe as well as Asia and Africa, tend to be more uniform from one to the next than those of earlier technologies. Some researchers believe this suggests that toolmakers taught each other the technique using both demonstration and spoken language.

Levallois tools have been found in the area around Misliya Cave before. The nearby site of Tabun, for example, is home to Levallois tools dated to between 190,000 and 260,000 years ago, though no modern human fossils have been found associated with the items to date. You know where else Levallois tools have turned up? Jebel Irhoud, Morocco, where they were made approximately 315,000 years ago.

Who Is Human?

Longtime readers of Dead Things who know how obsessed I am with the fossils found at Dmanisi in the Republic of Georgia may be wondering why the Misliya jawbone, at less than 200,000 years, is considered the oldest human fossil outside Africa. Yes, the Dmanisi hominins belong to the genus Homo and heck yeah, they are older, a lot older (at 1.89 million years, about 10 times as old).

Wellll…

There is disagreement about which Homo species count as human (just as some paleoanthro types disagree whether certain individual hominins in the fossil record represent discrete species or are merely different populations of a single species). In common usage, unless otherwise specified, the term “human” on its own refers to anatomically modern humans. You know, us.

The new Misliya-1 research, as well as a commentary on the study, appears today in Science.

Caption info here (Credit info here)

The entrance to Misliya Cave, one of several caves located on the west side of Mt. Carmel that hold evidence of prehistoric human activity. Misliya had collapsed sometime after the Early Middle Stone Age and occupation by the individual now known to science as Misliya-1, the oldest human remains outside Africa. (Credit Mina Weinstein-Evron, Haifa University)

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Living World, top posts
MORE ABOUT: Africa, fossils, hominins, human evolution, human migration
ADVERTISEMENT
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

    200,000 years ago” Creation occurred at nightfall, 22 October 4004 BC. That seven-toed foot is Deviltry. God said it, I heard it, that’s it. It is inerrant, it is inarguable, it is necessary, it is declared fact.

    If you still doubt, watch the definitive documentary, The Flintstones.

    • dan becker

      RIGHT! It is absolutely necessary, for how are non science thinkers ever going to get their head around 300,000 years ago, or maybe 1/2 million years ago. Yikes! What a thought. Get me out of here!

      • Robert Martin

        It’s not a 7 toed foot. It’s teeth.

        • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

          wow
          (7-toed)

      • Matthew Fetke

        So arrogant. Yet so very wrong. The Bible and science are absolutely compatible. Evolution is a fairy tale, just as you would call creation a fairy tale. The difference is, IF what I believe is right then I go to heaven and live in perfect paradise forever. IF I’m right, then you live 80ish years in this imperfect world and then that is it for you.

      • Matthew Fetke

        You should check out Pascal’s wager. He said it best. Personally I’ll choose to belief that I exist because a loving God made me with a purpose then to believe that I’m just an accident. The problem with you evolution believers is that you so thick headed that you think evolution is a fact yet there are thousands of holes in that silly theory. Only 1 hole in creation, you’d have to prove the existence of an all powerful God. Which you also are unable to disprove. I am mature enough to admit that it takes FAITH to believe. Will you show maturity and admit that it takes faith to believe in evolution?

        • Matthew Fetke

          Check out “Is Genesis History” on Netflix. It is well done series explaining how the things that evolution say take millions of years also have another explanation. It is respectful of evolutionists and it shows another perspective on these topics. Several Phd’s are interviewed so it is intellectual.

        • AlDavisJr

          How do you of Faith explain the tens of thousands of fossils of extinct species that predate your “creation?” It is difficult to understand creationists faith in a book that ignores scientific evidence by the train load, all while claiming there are holes in evolution. Talk about holes…and y’all try to cover the holes in creationism with faith.

          • jeff

            have no idea how they do it?

          • temporary guest

            I remember a time when the most outstanding characteristic of the “missing link” was that it was still missing. Now, missing links are missing by the hundreds, maybe thousands. Every time we turn around there are more links missing and extra links popping up where they’re not supposed to be.

        • StanChaz

          Ah yes, prove the nonexistence of something. Sorry – I have better uses of my time. Of course you can believe anything you want as long as you don’t stuff it down other people’s throats, especially when they’re young and impressinable and defenseless. But it’s not just a mere wager. It’s living your precious short life on a false foundation of religious beliefs and myths. A living death. A wasted life. It’s looking at the world thru the eyes of charatans and following them like sheep to the slaughter. To paraphrase an old slogan: A religious life is a terrible thing to waste.

        • Michael Cleveland

          Same old rhetorical trick: reduce the possibilities to two (of the speaker’s choice, accident or creation) then argue that one is unacceptable. Why is it that creationists are the only people who actually use the word “accident” as “the” alternative to evolution? What about a Universe of (God-created, if you will) natural process? So let me get this straight…God created a Universe of physical laws, but those laws were inadequate to the formation of life without an additional wave of the magic wand. Yes, of course. Makes perfect sense.

        • nik

          If you think that a ‘god’ capable of engineering our universe, wouldn’t include adaptability, [evolution] as part of that design, then your invented god is even more stupid than you are.

        • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

          Global Warming is Pascal’s Wager. It currently costs just north of a $trillion/year – a vastly greater criminality than the Vatican and the USSR combined.

        • disqus_IthcVHKc1L

          Darwin!

        • Lorie Franceschi

          Can you prove that God exists with out resorting to resorting to “faith”? Or can 6th prove that evolution is,the correct way? How about this, that God started the big bang when he said let there be light. And he has watched us since then. That takes a giant leap of faith and then a belief that maybe evolution is Gods idea also. Believing in only one shows a closed mind like some scientists just throwing old fossils and tools in a draw and forgetting about them. I think that some people need to open their minds instead of closing their minds to other ideas.

          • OWilson

            Here we go again, true believer against true believer.

            Always fun til somebody loses an eye! :)

            There are many theories to explain creation. Every tribe on earth has their own version.

            The latest is the “Miracle of a Big Bang” theory, where everything that ever existed and will exist was created from nothing!

            All our immutable physical laws, forces and Equations, ans speed limits, the life force that evolves by consuming all around it, from nothing, with no cause and no reason.

            Compared to that stretch of faith, who’s to say that the idea of a grand designer somewhere, is so laughable?

          • Lorie Franceschi

            Where did God come from?

      • Matthew Fetke

        Bible says that once God cleanses the Earth that there will be no more death. You think I struggle with the thought of millions of years? I don’t even struggle with the thought of infinite years!

        • Michael Cleveland

          “End of death.” Catchy. But difficult. Has it occurred to you that the end of death would also mean the end of procreation? No more children to add to the population and take up shrinking space in the world. Immortality to those of the faith who are beneficiaries to the gift. Stagnation to those of the faith who are beneficiaries of the gift. No new people, no new ideas, no growth. Ah, but in a cleansed world, who needs anything new? You would all live in a state of perfection, right?. Right. I think you can count me out. It’s not something I would want any part of.

  • 9Athena

    It’s time to drop the “Out of Africa” hypothesis. It seems there were many starts-not all successful-and development was not in a straight line. The Neanderthals added their mix and Asia still remains to be dug by a new crop of paleontologists and archaeologists.

  • Juno_Moneta

    “The Moroccan fossils, along with somewhat younger finds at the Ethiopian sites Herto and Omo Kibish, crushed the old school notion that our species emerged only in the last 200,000 years.”

    I hate to point out the obvious but those locations are IN AFRICA.

    • Michael Cleveland

      It is no longer politically correct to use the full term, but they are clearly referring tacitly to “Darkest Africa,” which is farther south.

      • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/EquivPrinFail.pdf Uncle Al

        Sub-Saharan Africa as the “Cradle of Mankind” is wholly political. North African Berbers became Moors who invaded Catholic Spain and ruined it with civilization. Blue-eyed Moors were common. Egyptions were not, are not Negroid

        The singular sub-Sahran conqueror was Shaka kaSenzangakhona. He sent about 23,000 confreres armed with assegai iron spears and cow-hide shields to overrun the British by exhausting their ammunition. The Battle of Isandlwana was splendid.

        Brits adopted that tactic against German barbed wire and machine guns in the Battle of the Somme. They were massively, repeatedly slaughtered to no gain.

    • GemmaTarlach

      Hi Juno, not sure what you seem to be vexed about, but yes, the Moroccan and Ethiopian fossils are indeed in Africa, and offered proof that our species evolved (or, as researchers would put it, “emerged” from an earlier, ancestral species) in Africa earlier than once thought. What’s exciting about the Misliya find is that it shows our species had already left our ancestral continent of Africa more than 170,000 years ago, which is a huge time difference from the previous estimated migration period. Thanks for reading, and love the Benny Hill avatar, btw (I grew up watching BH reruns with my grandpa).

  • jeff

    I’m no doctor,but I could have told the experts this

  • Mayday2

    With new findings from current ongoing research into generations of artifacts found in the glaciers perhaps its time to revisit the “red paint people” who seemed to have traveled around the top of the world during the ice ages leaving hints of their existence on several continents. I have been interested in this unknown culture for years.

  • StanChaz

    In other words we previously could have blamed the mess we homo sapiens have made on not being around all that long. But apparantly we’re much older –and still no wiser…

  • OWilson

    Look around, there is no one race of people, monkeys, butterflies, birds. Some are becoming extinct as we speak.

    There were many groups of hominids who were isolated from the mainstream, intentionally or otherwise, they clashed, interbred, and produced the varied populations that we have today.

    Some left no fossil record, some left a fossil record we have found and some left a fossil record we haven’t found yet.

    You hit the nail on the head wih your question, “Who is human?”

    There was no particular “eureka” moment, like in the Hollywood movies, when one discovers fire, a burnt piece of wild boar is found smoldering, a guy blows a bone and it makes a sound, his imprints suddenly make art. Or a guy picks up a rock to kill a snake.

    No. Nature had innumerable evolutionary experiments over hundreds of thousands of years, before we survived against all odds and got here today.

    Those looking for certainty, or confirmation of their own PC theories, do the field a disservice. In science an open mind is always better that a closed mind. In real science skepticism is a good thing.

    Until folks learn this simple lesson, look forward to more stories of “puzzled scientists” or “scientists scratching their heads” over the latest findings! :)

    Love the articles.

    Thanks!

  • nik

    Archaeologists and palaeontologists, have a wealth of artefacts that have been discovered in mines, some that date back to half a million years, some a lot more, which they threw into a drawer labelled as ‘anomalous’ and forgot, as quickly as possible, less it disturbed their ‘beliefs’ in the current status quo of the history of humanity. With vast glaciers scraping the Earth clean during regular ‘Malenkovitch’ Ice Ages, every 100,000 years, and subsequent flooding burying more vast areas in deep silts, there could be any number of human civilisations that have come and gone without trace. It may be that only those artefacts that have been deposited in caves, during the resultant stone ages, between civilisations that have survived to be found. When the next ice age arrives, this age of humanity will be just as unprepared as its predecessors, and its highly interconnected civilisation will collapse. Peoples will have to survive without the industry that supports their current lifestyle, and as the steel tools rust to dust, they will have to revert to stone for tools, again. [How many, in our current society, have the ability to locate and recognise iron ore, collect it, smelt it, and convert it to tools, and how long would that knowledge survive when the whole of the current society collapses?] So humanity could easily be millions of years old, but their remains just dont exist.

    • OWilson

      It is “extememly rare” (Wiki) for a fossil to be preserved. They need to be buried quickly in the right kind of media. Only in a very few areas are they to be found. Some times it’s only a tooth or a bone fragment. It is possible and probable that large populations inhabited areas where presevation was not possible.

      To build a songbook of human evolution from mammals to a Wall Street Banker, based on a few meagre finds is not good science.

      But we do have our TV Science guys, that have to have all the simple answers for the Kardashian audience. They are never in doubt, even while explaining exactly what took place at one trillionth, of one trillionth, of one trillionth of a second after the Big Bang!

      DNA is the most helpful tool, that crosses all politically correct lines.

      Skeptics like me are continuously rewarded by many other “than previously thought” stories.

  • Ken Albertsen

    I somewhat knew the general outlook already. Primitive hominids ventured out of N.Africa in to what’s now known as ‘the holy lands.’ They did ok for awhile,but then likely died out. Awhile later (40,000 yrs?), more advanced hominids sallied forth from a NE region of Africa and crossed the mouth of the Red Sea – to land near what’s now the city of Aden in Yemen. That 2nd advance was what expanded to regions as far away as Australia, Siberia and Patagonia and Europe.

  • 88G

    Negroes, black africans, predate all other races of mankind, no matter how many fossils you find in asia, so there. The original man is the black man, made in God’s true image.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Dead Things

Digging up the dirt on the latest finds and wierdest revelations, from lost civilizations to dinosaurs.
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+