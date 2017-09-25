Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Drones Help Discover Lost City With Ties to Alexander the Great

By Lauren Sigfusson | September 25, 2017 1:26 pm
Qalatga-Darband-drone-archaeology-alexander-the-great-drones

Morning view over the city Qalatga Darband, a lost city that was recently found with the help of drone technology. (Credit: The British Museum)

With the help of drones, archaeologists discovered a lost city with ties to Alexander the Great, according to the British Museum in London.

Qalatga Darband, an ancient city located in what is now Iraqi Kurdistan, lies along the Darband-I Rania, or a pass at the Zagros Mountains. What’s so significant about this path? Besides being a historic route from Mesopotamia to Iran, Alexander the Great traveled the path more than 2,000 years ago.

Declassified spy satellite images from the 1960s first gave explorers a glance at this city, which had never been deeply explored. In addition to ground surveying, researchers used drones to take images. The team discovered buried buildings after analyzing images taken via drone, according to the British Museum.

Archaeologists are increasingly deploying drones to aid their research. Drones are great alternatives to traditional aerial imaging methods, like airplanes or balloons, because they are often cheaper and allow for almost instant processing of gathered data.

Qalatga-Darband-archaeology-drone-roof-greek-city

A terracotta roof ornament, also called antefix, which was found at the Qalatga Darband site. (Credit: The British Museum)

After studying ceramics found at the site, researchers concluded Qalatga Darband was likely founded during the Hellenistic period by the Seleucids, the successors of Alexander the Great. Researchers believe this site dates back to the first and second centuries BCE.

And guess what? Those people seemed to have a knack for wine. Along with a fortified structure, British Museum officials note that archaeologists found many stone presses, which “hint at facilities for wine production.”

“The discovery of a city established in the wake of the conquests of Alexander the Great is already yielding evidence for the fundamental changes wrought by the advent of [the culture of Greek],” according to the British Museum.

This fieldwork was conducted by the British Museum’s Iraq Heritage Management Training Scheme, which is training archaeologists from Iraq how to preserve historically significant sites. Over the past few years, numerous historical sites across the Middle East including Iraq have been destroyed by the Islamic State Group.

Discover has reached out the British Museum for more details and will update when we hear back.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Technology, Top Posts
MORE ABOUT: archaeology, drones
ADVERTISEMENT
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    destroyed by the Islamic State Group” Protestant iconoclasm, 1500’s Europe, that being intellectually where Islam is today. It’s in the book!

    “לֹא-תַעֲשֶׂה לְךָ פֶסֶל, וְכָל-תְּמוּנָה, אֲשֶׁר בַּשָּׁמַיִם מִמַּעַל, וַאֲשֶׁר בָּאָרֶץ מִתָּחַת–וַאֲשֶׁר בַּמַּיִם, מִתַּחַת לָאָרֶץ.”

    • grok

      The only book *I* study religiously is Karl Marx’ ‘Capital’, fella.

      • Rob H.

        Maybe you can explain to us why communists end up committing genocide so often. Is that in “Capital”?

        • TLongmire

          Islam justifies baser instincts where communism attempts to suppress them but men are biologically predisposed to commit genocide when resources are scarce.

        • Marshall Gill

          It is part of the plan, duh. It is much easier to control a smaller population and communism is about nothing if not about government control of the masses.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Drone360

From studying wildlife to building drones that "think," unmanned vehicles are changing the ways scientists work and the questions they probe. Here at the Drone360 blog, we’re keeping tabs on the exciting ways drones are advancing science every day.

If you were a fan or subscriber to Drone360, this is your new home for all your rotor-relevant news. Welcome!

Buy the Magazine

drone 360 cover
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

@Drone360Mag on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+