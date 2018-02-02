Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Airbus’ Self-Flying Taxi Drone Takes First Flight

By Lauren Sigfusson | February 2, 2018 2:28 pm
airbus-flying-drone-taxi-vahana-aircraft

(Credit: Airbus)

Airbus first announced its plans to create a self-flying taxi service in 2016. On Jan. 31, after two years of planning and building, it proved it isn’t just a pipedream — the Vahana successfully completed its first flight test.

The full-scale aircraft flew fully autonomously for 53 seconds at an altitude of 16 feet (gotta start somewhere) at its testing grounds in Pendleton, Oregon. It conducted another flight the following day, which seems to have gone well, too. The FAA was in attendance of the flight tests.

“Our goal is to democratize personal flight by leveraging the latest technologies such as electric propulsion, energy storage, and machine vision,” Zach Lovering, Vahana project executive, wrote in a Medium post.

Only one person can fit in the electric VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) drone. It measures about 20 feet wide, 19 feet long, 9 feet high and weighs more than 1,600 pounds. Discover has reported that Uber is looking to add self-flying aircraft like these to their services — allowing people to catch an on-demand flight to wherever their destination may be. Sure sounds a lot better than sitting is bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The Volocoptor is another self-flying taxi that recently made its maiden public voyage in Dubai. Watch it fly here.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Top Posts, Uncategorized
MORE ABOUT: drones, robots, transportation
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Drone360

From studying wildlife to building drones that "think," unmanned vehicles are changing the ways scientists work and the questions they probe. Here at the Drone360 blog, we’re keeping tabs on the exciting ways drones are advancing science every day.

If you were a fan or subscriber to Drone360, this is your new home for all your rotor-relevant news. Welcome!

Buy the Magazine

drone 360 cover
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

@Drone360Mag on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+