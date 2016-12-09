Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
John Glenn, first American to orbit the Earth: 1921-2016

By Tom Yulsman | December 9, 2016 10:41 am

John Glenn

Godspeed, John Glenn.

 

The Friendship 7 spacecraft launches on a Mercury-Atlas rocket on Feb. 20, 1962, propelling John Glenn toward orbit. (Source: NASA)

The Friendship 7 spacecraft launches on a Mercury-Atlas rocket on Feb. 20, 1962, propelling John Glenn toward orbit — and making history. (Source: NASA)

 

John Glenn

The right stuff: A camera on board the Friendship 7 Mercury spacecraft photographs astronaut John H. Glenn Jr. during his historic first orbital flight on February 20, 1962. (Source: NASA)

 

Earth from 884,055 miles away on Dec. 7, 2016, the day John Glenn left us. (Source: NASA DISCOVR—EPIC)

Earth from 884,055 miles away on Dec. 7, 2016, the day John Glenn left us. (Source: NASA DISCOVR—EPIC)

 

  • John C

    What brass balls those guys had.

