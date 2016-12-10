Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
A NASA spacecraft watches as a huge ‘hole’ in the Sun’s atmosphere rotates into view

By Tom Yulsman | December 10, 2016 12:37 pm

The solar wind, blowing at 2 million miles per hour from the hole, just caused a geomagnetic storm here on Earth

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft watched a coronal hole on the Sun between Dec. 2 and 9, 2016. (Source: NASA SDO/Helioviewer.org)

A  coronal hole on the Sun, as seen by a NASA spacecraft between Dec. 2 and 9, 2016. (Source: NASA SDO/Helioviewer.org)

Over the past week, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft watched a massive coronal hole rotate into view as the Sun spun on its axis.

Click on the screenshot above to bring up a video I posted to my Youtube channel showing all the action as seen by SDO between December 2nd and 9th.

Such holes occur in areas of the solar atmosphere, called the corona, where the Sun’s magnetic field is open to space, rather than closed in on itself. This allows charged particles to stream out at high speed, lowering the density and temperature of material in the parts of the corona where this occurs.

The result: When the Sun is viewed in x-ray wavelengths, as it is above, we see a dark region, or “hole,” in the corona.

SEE ALSO: What’s up with that huge dark hole in the Sun?

Charged particles spew from the corona all the time, creating the solar wind. That’s because material in the corona is so hot, and therefore moving so energetically, that the Sun’s gravity cannot hold on to some of it.

On average, the solar wind blows at a speed of about 1 million miles per hour (400 kilometers per second). But the wind emanating from coronal holes can blow at twice that velocity.

The coronal hole seen in the animation above directed a stream of solar wind particles toward Earth, triggering a minor geomagnetic storm here on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

A geomagnetic storm occurs when a period of high-speed solar wind transfers significant energy into Earth’s enclosing magnetic bubble, called the magnetosphere. This can trigger major changes in the currents, plasmas, and fields in the magnetosphere, resulting in beautiful auroras but also disruption to satellites and risks to power grids and pipelines on the ground.

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

