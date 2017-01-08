A new “hole” in the Sun’s atmosphere has sparked stunning displays of the northern lights here on Earth
As the coronal hole rotated into view of the Solar Dynamics Observatory, the spacecraft captured a video of what it looked like
Ok, let’s say it straight away: A “hole” in the Sun’s corona is completely natural. It’s just one of those things that happens from time to time.
Even so, when it occurs, the results can be spectacular — on the Sun itself, as well as here on Earth.
And it just happened. Again.
The video above shows the Sun spinning on its axis and carrying an elongated coronal hole across its surface. It was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft between January 2nd and 5th.
Down here on Earth, the consequences truly were stunning, as the following time-lapse video posted to Twitter documents. (Make sure to keep reading below it for even more imagery.)
The #aurora from January 5th on the Great Slave Lake in the #NorthwestTerritories, #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/z8qbX5tgtq
— Adam Hill (@Adamhillstudios) January 7, 2017
SEE ALSO: Here’s what the the northern lights look like from 512 miles up in space: glowing swirls of diaphanous fog
Coronal holes are areas where the Sun’s magnetic field opens toward space. This greatly enhances the solar wind, which consists of high energy particles that constantly stream away from the corona. The enhanced wind of hot particles blowing into space can move at speeds approaching 2 million miles per hour. That’s about twice the average velocity of the solar wind.
With so much hot material blowing outward, a darkened area — a so-called “hole” — is left behind on the Sun. The SDO video shows what it looks like in extreme ultraviolet light.
Here’s a view in several wavelengths, with the Sun’s magnetic field lines and the coronal hole demarcated:
Aurora alert! Thanks to huge coronal holehttps://t.co/Gth0cOjLJ9
It's gigantic and facing Earth's way.
Auroras possible Jan 4 and 5 pic.twitter.com/x4W67xyFu7
— EarthSky (@earthskyscience) January 4, 2017
As the coronal hole rotated into a position facing Earth right around New Years, photographers got ready to record the auroras that often are triggered when the enhanced solar wind jostles the Earth’s protective magnetic bubble.
Here are some examples that were posted to Twitter — enjoy!:
WOW! Northern Lights seen last night from Tromso, Norway. Photo credit: Ole Salomonsen. #Aurora #NorthernLights #Norway pic.twitter.com/v76QuVXBBS
— Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) January 4, 2017
MT @Jomped Dancing sky in Finnish Lapland. -37 Celsius degrees don't hurt! #northernlights #Finland #visitlapland pic.twitter.com/A4TjUKb2St
— Visit Lapland (@OurLapland) January 7, 2017
The #Auroraborealis as seen January 6/17. @Adamhillstudios @ExploreCanada pic.twitter.com/mnxS5eXTPh
— Keating Smith (@keatinghs) January 6, 2017