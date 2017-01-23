Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

The Arctic in the Age of Trump

By Tom Yulsman | January 23, 2017 11:54 am

“I am fearful this will affect the Arctic in ways that we have not seen yet” — Margot Wallström, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden

Trump

Donald J. Trump walks out of the U.S. Capitol to be sworn in as America’s 45th President. (Source: White House Facebook page)

Note: I’ve written this from Tromsø, Norway, where I’m covering the Arctic Frontiers conference. A version of this commentary is also scheduled to be published in the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet. 

On January 18, U.S. climate-monitoring agencies confirmed that 2016 was the warmest year in records dating back to 1880. And that made it a climatic trifecta:

Trump

In this map of temperature anomalies across the globe in 2016, the Arctic stands out as being the most unusually warm region on Earth during the year. (Source: NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies)

“Remarkably, this is the third consecutive year a new global annual temperature record has been set,” the analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration stated.

Just two days later, Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States. As he placed his hand on a bible for the swearing-in ceremony, the temperature in Washington, D.C. hovered at 48 degrees. That made it the 4th warmest January inauguration ever.

At the same time that the presidency was changing hands, so was the White House website. A moment before that electronic transition, the Obama White House website still featured volumes of information on climate change. But then in an instant, it was all gone — except for this short policy statement from the new Trump administration:

“For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan…”

To be fair, it must be said that the Trump team did not have much time to create new content for the site. Even so, they did manage to promote First Lady Melania Trump’s modeling career and line of jewelry at QVC — on the new White House website. (After that was publicized by the Washington Post, team Trump also managed to find the time to update the website by removing mention of QVC.)

The one small statement about climate change on the new site did not give much reassurance to those hoping that Trump would have second thoughts about his pledge to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Just as unsettling was the “America First Energy Plan” unveiled on the website. In it, Trump promises that he will vigorously pursue policies to accelerate production of coal, oil, and gas.

Just in case you were wondering, there was not one mention of renewable energy.

All of this played out soon after I arrived in Tromsø to cover the Arctic Frontiers conference, which takes place between Jan. 22 and 27. The theme this year, appropriately enough, is “White Space — Blue Future.” I take that to mean something like, “Say goodbye to vast expanses of white sea ice and hello to open water.”

Given what happened to Arctic sea ice in 2016, that somewhat cynical way of putting it may not be wholly inappropriate. As the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center recently reported: “Throughout the year, a wave of new record lows were set for both daily and monthly extent.” In 2016 alone, record low ice extents were set in January, February, April, May, June, October, and November. And this continues a long-term trend.

“What happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic,” notes Petteri Talaas, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization. He is referring to a growing body of science suggesting that shrinking of Arctic sea ice is tied to disruption of normal winter weather patterns in large parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

Trump

But there’s also the “blue future” part of the Arctic Frontiers conference theme. That refers to tantalizing opportunities opened by shrinking ice. Not the least of these is the potential for expansion of resource extraction. And that, of course, promises a rising of many nations’ economic boats. (Not to mention boats generally, thanks to rising sea level.)

In fact, the U.S. Geological Survey estimates that the area north of the Arctic Circle holds 90 billion barrels of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil. Add to that an estimated 1,669 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

The blue future theme also promises other kinds of rising economic activity, including, of course, increases in shipping, fisheries and tourism.

The lovely Arctic city of Tromsø is quite familiar with the phenomenon of a rising economic tide. Last year, northern Norwegian winter tourism increased by 250 percent in the ten years between 2005 and 2015. This has been driven to a large extent by the desire of tourists to see the Northern Lights. But the Arctic has also been in the news quite frequently in recent years, in part because it has been warming at two to three times the rate of other parts of the world. And with the spotlight shining on the region so intensely, tourists must be noticing.

That surely was the case with the 1,070 passengers who sailed aboard the Crystal Serenity last summer between Seward, Alaska and New York City. On it’s journey, it became the largest cruise ship ever to navigate the fabled Northwest Passage. The nine-deck, 68,000-ton vessel was able to thread its way through narrow, shallow channels, thanks in no small measure to an almost total lack of sea ice.

Of course the conditions were quite different for Roald Amundsen and the crew of his little boat Gjoa in 1905. On their historic journey through the Northwest Passage, they spent two weeks adrift in the Simpson Strait. It was a testament to Amundsen’s skill, tenacity, and to some luck too, that they avoided being crushed by more copious polar ice.

As 2017 unfolds, we are now beginning to ply the far more treacherous waters of the age of Trump. Where might we wind up?

“I am fearful this will affect the Arctic in ways that we have not seen yet,” said Margot Wallström, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden at the opening session of the Arctic Frontiers conference today.

But it must be said that even if President Trump did an about face and devoted himself to taming climate change as strenuously as Obama did, the Arctic would continue to warm anyway. That’s because the greenhouse gases we’ve already added to the atmosphere will continue to warm the climate for many decades to come. And that requires us to think about adapting to change, not just limiting it.

For Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center, the inevitable changes themselves are not the biggest worry. “There always is change,” he says. “It is the rapidity of the change that is of concern.” That makes adapting even more challenging.

The age of Trump “is a dangerous time,” he continues. “That’s because at the very time that the Arctic, and the climate overall, is rapidly changing, we have an administration that is wanting to stick its head in the sand. This couldn’t have come at a worst time.”

Too bad the content creators for the new White House website haven’t gotten that message.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Arctic, Arctic Frontiers, Climate Change, Fossil Fuels, Global Warming, Sea Ice, select, Top Posts
MORE ABOUT: Arctic, climate change, global warming, sea ice, Trump
ADVERTISEMENT
  • http://secure49.com Edwin Medina

    This is the way you possibly can make quite effective profit every 4 weeks… You can do it for yourself! After been without work for six months, I began freelancing over this web site and at the moment i couldn’t be happier. After 6 months on my latest job opportunity my each month pay is around 12k per 30 days…>>FACEBOOK.COM/Tina-E-King-610592265811198/app/208195102528120/

  • https://ridingtheirownmelting.wordpress.com/ cgs

    What do you mean that 2016 was the warmest year of the instrumental record, or that record lows in Arctic sea ice were set at a rapid pace??

    The “alternate facts” tell a different story…. 😉

  • Mike Richardson

    No, the signs from the Trump White House so far are not reassuring. Rex Tillerson as the Secretary of State, and climate change denier Scott Pruitt as head of the EPA ( hardly what you would consider an environmental advocate, right?) further demonstrate the new administration ‘s hostility to climate science. Perhaps we’ll get an official Orwellian pronouncement regarding “alternative” science acceptable to Trump and his cabinet of reality denying oligarchs. This just puts more emphasis on the need for action at the state and grassroots level. Those concerned with the consequences of climate change may no longer have an ally in the White House, but as this past weekend has demonstrated, the people of this country can still make their voices heard.

  • OWilson

    There have been at least 6 regular discernible Ice Ages in the Earth’s history, with intervening warming periods.

    These naturally occurring phenomena have little to do with politicians.

    Nor a particular individual’s philosophy.

    We should be most careful not to attribute blame for the Earth’s average temperature at any given time, to transient political parties. It makes even less sense to blame an individual politician.

    Otherwise one would be quite correct to attribute the most recent record “rapid” global warming and the most recent record “rapid” loss of polar ice in the Earth’s Entire History, to one Barack Hossein Obama :)

    I’m not a Barack fan, but that would not be fair.

    But, there seems to be a Trump Derangement Syndrome in the air, weirdly reminiscent of the Salem Witch Trials. Unholy and irrational fear has gripped a small, but vocal, percentage of the population.

    What say we give him a at least a week or two before torching him?

    Are they scared he will once again, as usual, succeed?

    (Disclaimer. I’m Canadian and didn’t vote for him!)

  • Matt_Grey

    Trying to blame Trump for “climate change”? You guys are hilarious. Take an extended vacation from the “Trump is literally Hitler” hysteria for a while and when you’ve calmed down and can think like a rational adult (again) you can come back and engage with those with a firmer grip on reality.

    • OWilson

      Blame is the name of their game!

      Everything bad in their pathetic lives is always someone else’s fault.

      A sad way to bring up a child.

      • peggy.sanger

        Darren. if you think Carrie `s comment is good… on tuesday I purchased them-selves a Jaguar XJ from earning $4331 this-past/month and even much more than ten-k this past-month. with-out a doubt it truly is the easiest-job I have actually had. I began this 8-months ago and quite instantaneously started off to bring home a minimum of $81.. per hr. Get the information…>> FACEBOOK.COM/Tina-E-King-610592265811198/app/208195102528120/

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+