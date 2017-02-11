Bye bye La NiÃ±a, we hardly knew you. (And btw, is that your baby brother, El NiÃ±o, lurking there in the shadows?)
The La NiÃ±a of 2016Â is nowÂ officially gone. Following on from a monster El NiÃ±o, it turned outÂ to beÂ one of the shortest and weakest on record.
La NiÃ±a, which can influence weather across many parts of the world, is characterized by abnormally cool surface waters in the central equatorial Pacific Ocean. Those have now mostly dissipated, leaving behind temperatures that are close to average for February. Forecasters expectÂ these neutral conditions to continue for the next few months.
Despite its relative puniness, 2016’s La NiÃ±a did produce some typical impacts in North America. For example: a warmer than normal winter so far in the South, and unusual cold in Alaska, western Canada, and the northern Plains.
But most Californians can’t really thank La NiÃ±a for the incredible bounty of drought-bustingÂ rain and snow they’ve received this winter. While theÂ Pacific Northwest andÂ northernmost California typically are wetter than normal during La NiÃ±a episodes,Â central California is not.
Beyond April, what might be coming?Â During this time of the year, that is exceedingly difficult for forecasters to predict. That’s because of something known as theÂ spring predictability barrier.
In a nutshell: Models have a hard time looking past the spring to predict which way the El NiÃ±o-Southern Oscillation, consisting of the El NiÃ±o and La NiÃ±aÂ phenomena, might swing. Here’s howÂ Emily BeckerÂ explains itÂ at NOAA’s ENSO blog:
. . .Â spring is often a transitional time, when ENSO events wind down and neutral conditions prevail. Â It can be tougher to predict the change into a new phase than to predict the growth, continuation, or demise of an event.
With that big caveat in mind, let’s talk about El NiÃ±o.
“Some of the computer models are calling for a return of El NiÃ±o conditions by the second half of 2017,” Becker writes. “These models have a pretty good track record, so weâ€™re not completely ignoring them.” But the spring predictability barrier also argues for caution.
“The bottom line is that weâ€™re giving the odds of developing El NiÃ±o conditions a slight edge for fall 2017, with the probability around 50%,” Becker says. That compares with aÂ baseline 33 percent chance that an El NiÃ±o, La NiÃ±a, or neutral phase, will developÂ in the fall of any random year.
In other words, right now the forecast is leaning El NiÃ±o-ish. We certainly do not yet have toÂ fasten our seat belts for a wild ride like what we had during theÂ last one. But it will sure be interesting to see how things play out this year.