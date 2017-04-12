Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Another month, yet another record low for Arctic sea ice

By Tom Yulsman | April 12, 2017 9:43 pm
The edge of Arctic sea ice in the Barents Sea between Svalbard and Novaya Zemlya, as seen by NASA's Terra satellite on April 2, 2017. Sea ice hit a record low in March.

The edge of Arctic sea ice in the Barents Sea between Svalbard and Novaya Zemlya, as seen by NASA’s Terra satellite on April 2, 2017. (Source: NASA Worldview)

Finally! Some relief from the unrelenting decay in Arctic sea ice.

Well, no. I was hoping to be able to report that. But I can’t. The National Snow and Ice Data Center’s most recent update shows the extent of Arctic sea ice in March dropping to a record low for the month. And that marks the sixth month in a row of record-setting lows.

On March 7, the extent of Arctic sea ice seems to have reached its maximum extent for the year, after an entire winter of frigid temperatures. But here too, there was no good news to report: that maximum extent also was noteworthy for being the lowest in the 38-year satellite record. And this is the fourth year in a row that this particular record has been broken.

“The strange seems to be the everyday up there now,” says Mark Serreze, the NSIDC director.

Arctic sea ice extent for March 2017 averaged 452,000 square miles below the January 1981 to 2010 long-term average. To help put this into perspective, that 452,000 square miles of anomalously open, unfrozen water is nearly three times the size of California.

The animated graph above shows what the trend for March looks like since the start of satellite monitoring in 1978. And there are similar trend lines for all months of the year.

In fact, since the late 20th century, the decline in summer Arctic sea ice has been so steep that it appears to be unprecedented for the past 1,450 years.

“We’re losing the sea ice,” Serreze says. He predicts that continued human-caused warming will leave the Arctic with no significant sea ice cover during summer in little more than a decade.

Why should we care about what’s happening in the Arctic? Suffice it to say that what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay there. Research published just this past March links extreme weather in the middle latitudes, where much of the world’s population lives, to the dramatic withering away of sea ice, and the amplified warming that this is associated with.

The vagaries of Arctic weather can have a big impact on the sea ice, even in summer. So it’s not possible to make a firm prediction of whether Arctic sea ice at the end of the warm season in September will set the record for lowest overall extent. But it’s not looking good. In addition to the geographic coverage of the ice being extraordinarily low, so is the overall volume. According to one estimate, made using observations and computer modeling, that volume is currently at a record low as well.

That does not bode well for the fate of sea ice during the coming summer.

  • OWilson

    …”continued human-caused warming will leave the Arctic with no significant sea ice cover during summer in little more than a decade.”

    Another hyped prediction.

    According to NSIDC the current rate of melt is “2.4% per decade”.

    Here’s today’s true picture:

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/2bcfc6809a6fc42cb71a3a8c426064e5608f47eb4aa6362677cada063f9aeb8e.png

    • https://ridingtheirownmelting.wordpress.com/ cgs

      You’re not being careful with the numbers you present. The 2.4% per decade number refers to the decline of the winter maximum. But the comment referred to summer ice cover. If one looks at the rate of decline of the minimum, it is about 9% per decade.

      Here’s is the data for rate of decline of the maximum, minimum and mean:

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/77e2cf7e4790679875d5c1a4dbe0d3d985506e24bd03afefc91ea691893edd15.png

      • http://secure93.com Anton Andrews

      • OWilson

        The “numbers I present” are not my numbers

        They are from the daily report from the NSIDC web site.

        Go argue with THEM! :)

        • https://ridingtheirownmelting.wordpress.com/ cgs

          If you read carefully, my argument is not with the numbers but with your representation of them. You present the 2.4% number as if that represents the rate of decline at any time.

          It doesn’t. You are obviously unaware of this. And you certainly haven’t proven to be one to do the ‘leg-work’ necessary to make sure you’re providing the correct story.

          Clearer now? 😉

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

