Say, WHAT? After one of the strongest El NiÃ±os on record, another one may brewing
The equatorial Pacific Ocean is suffering from a split personality disorder: El NiÃ±o-ish in the east; La NiÃ±a-ish to the west. El NiÃ±o is likely to win out.
Climate forecast models are predicting a full-fledged El NiÃ±o by summer or fall. If it should happen, it would bring all manner of disruption to global weather patterns.
And it would also be an extraordinary event.
If you’ll recall, in 2015-16, the planet experienced a monster El NiÃ±o event, one of the three strongest on record. It then transitioned into itsÂ opposite, La NiÃ±a, which has since fizzled into neutral conditions. Now, if El NiÃ±o rises from the dead, it would markÂ just the secondÂ time since 1950 that this sequence â€” El NiÃ±o/La NiÃ±a/El NiÃ±o â€” will have occurredÂ in three consecutive years. The first time wasÂ betweenÂ 1963 and 1966.
But whileÂ the computer forecast models are gung-ho on El NiÃ±o roaring back to lifeÂ by fall (or maybe mewing back to life â€” it’s not clear how strong it could be), human forecasters, observingÂ what the Pacific has looked like in advance ofÂ previousÂ El NiÃ±o’s,Â are being more cautious.
According to a forecast issued last week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration,Â there is a 50 percent chance of El NiÃ±o developing by September. This is slightly more probable than the current neutral conditions continuing. Forecasters peg those odds at 40 percent. (And La NiÃ±a? Forget about it. Just a 10 percent chance.)
The trouble is that the tropical Pacific, where El NiÃ±o and La NiÃ±a brew up, is lookingÂ likeÂ it’s suffering from dissociative identity disorder, known colloquially as a split personality. On the eastern side of the Pacific, a spear of very El NiÃ±o-looking warm surface water is jutting out from the coast of South America along the equator.
ItÂ has been called a “coastal El NiÃ±o,” and that’s where the split personality comes in.
It’s a coastal El NiÃ±o because the warming is fairlyÂ intense along the Peruvian coast, but it doesn’t extend far across the Pacific along the equator as occurs in aÂ normal El NiÃ±o. In fact, have a look at the map of sea surface temperatures above and you’ll see that cooler than average water is present in the central and west-central Pacific. That’s actually ratherÂ La NiÃ±a-ish!
The surface wind patterns in the west-central Pacific also look more like La NiÃ±a. And there’s more: a blob of cooler than average water has developed beneath the surface. You can see that blob developing in this animation depicting a cross section of the Pacific along the equator:
If an El NiÃ±o were brewing, you’d expect to see the opposite.
Which ‘personality’ is finally going to win? If you’ve read that there is a “strong chance” for El NiÃ±o developing (as this story claimed), don’t believe it. A 50 percent chance is anything but “strong.” On the other hand, the El NiÃ±o personality is more likely to emerge than any other. Once we get into summer, forecasters will be able to get a somewhat more reliable fix on what could be coming. So stay tuned.
Lastly, if you are interested in the nitty gritty details of ENSO â€” the umbrella term for the El NiÃ±o/La NiÃ±a phenomena â€” I highly recommendÂ the ENSO blog over at Climate.gov. It’s informative and written in a very engaging style.