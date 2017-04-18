We just had our 2nd warmest March, and with El NiÃ±o maybe rising from the dead, things could get interesting
The home planet just experienced its second warmest March on record, according to an analysis released by NASA last week. The agency’s temperature records go all the way back to 1880
From the analysis:
Last month was 1.12 degrees Celsius warmer than the mean March temperature from 1951-1980. The two top March temperature anomalies have occurred during the past two years.
Here’s how the year so far compares with the seasonal cycle for every year since 1880:
It’s still early in the year, but so far 2017 has mostly been second warmest among allÂ years on record. And now, there are signs that a new El NiÃ±o may be stirring in the tropical Pacific.
El NiÃ±o is associated with warming temperatures in the tropical Pacific, as well as global weather impacts. The monster El NiÃ±o that finally dissipated in 2016 helpedÂ boost global temperatures already running significantly warmer than average due to human-caused emissions of greenhouse gases. The yearÂ smashed the previous mark for warmest on record.
Will another El NiÃ±o form and cause a similar effect this year? It’s still too soon for scientists to say. We should know more in another couple of months.
Meanwhile, it’s patently obvious that over the long run, there has been no global warming slowdown. Check it out for yourself:
As the graph shows, yes, there are ups and downs in global temperature, but if you can’t see the overall trend â€” particularly since about 1970 â€” well, whatÂ more can beÂ said?
As greenhouse gases continue to rise unabated, and heat keeps on building up in the climate system, the risk of passing tipping points in the system increases, according to James White, director of the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research at the University of Colorado. The record of past climate changes in Earth’s history provides some hints of what could happen, but the insights are limited because those changes played out over long time periods than the ones we are causing.
“We are going into somewhat uncharted waters from a warming point of view,” White says.