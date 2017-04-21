Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Check out this cool animation illustrating California’s dramatic change in fortunes

By Tom Yulsman | April 21, 2017 3:20 pm

The animation, based on data from a NASA airborne observatory, show just how much the state’s snowpack has grown

Animation of snow water equivalent

Snow water equivalent — the water content of snow — in California’s Tuolumne River Basin, as seen in an animation comparing 2015 and 2017. Lighter blue indicates less snow, deeper blue is more snow (see color bar at left). The 2017 snow water equivalent was 21 times greater than 2015, which was the lowest snowpack on record. (Source: NASA)

The incredible impact of California’s drought-busting deluges has now become even clearer, thanks to this compelling new animation from NASA.

You’re looking at a comparison of snowpack on April 1, 2015 and 2017 in the Tuolumne River Basin of the Sierra Nevada range. Famous Mono Lake is to the right. The entire basin spans more than 1,600 square miles, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.

The data that underlie these images, collected by instruments aboard NASA’s Airborne Snow Observatory, or ASO, tell a dramatic story: Not only is the snowpack in the basin currently 21 times greater than it was in 2015; it is also larger than the four previous years of snowpack — combined.

This is great news for San Francisco and California’s Central Valley growers, since the Tuolumne basin is a major source of water for both.

In the 2017 image, the darkest blue colors show areas where the snow water equivalent, or SWE, is so high that if the snowpack were melted instantaneously these areas would be covered in water to a depth of  3 meters, or nearly 10 feet.

Based on measurements made on the ground, California’s overall snowpack for 2017 is close to the largest on record. But these measurements are made only in spot locations throughout the mountains. By contrast, NASA’s Airborne Snow Observatory, or ASO, can provide valuable, continuous detail across an entire basin.

Because of this, ASO has helped water managers dramatically improve their estimates of how much water might come coursing out of the mountains with spring runoff.

According to NASA:

Before 2013, when the ASO program began, errors in forecasting the total Sierra Nevada snowmelt-season runoff were frequently greater than 20 percent and occasionally greater than 40 percent. Now, errors in forecasting runoff from basins that ASO monitors have dropped to less than 2 percent.

Animation of Sierra Nevada snowpack

A comparison of snowpack in California’s Sierra Nevada range, using images acquired by NASA’s Aqua satellite on March 29, 2015 and April 1, 2017. The Sierra run diagonally across roughly the middle of the image. (Images: NASA Worldview. Animation: Tom Yulsman)

I made the animation above to compare snowpack across the entire Sierra in 2015 and 2017, as seen from space. Nuff said.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Climate, Drought, Remote Sensing, select, Top Posts
MORE ABOUT: Airborne Snow Observatory, ASO, California, drought, NASA, snowpack
ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

