Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Heading into the summer, Arctic sea ice is in bad shape

By Tom Yulsman | May 5, 2017 9:42 am

Arctic sea ice extent in April was nearly 394,000 square miles below the long-term average — an area one-and-a-half times the size of Texas.

April 2017 Arctic Sea Ice Trend

April 2017 Arctic sea ice concentration trends since 1979. The deepest blue color shows areas where sea ice has declined by more than 20 percent per decade. (Source: NSIDC)

The Arctic’s floating lid of sea ice continued to decline in April, tying the record set last year for lowest April extent.

This makes it four straight months of record lows in 2017, leaving Arctic sea ice in a precarious state as seasonal warming accelerates with the approach of summer.

These maps shows 2016 (top left) and 2017 (top right) Arctic sea ice age for the end of March and the time series of percent coverage for the Arctic Ocean (bottom). Source: National Snow and Ice Data Center, courtesy M. Tschudi, C. Fowler, J. Maslanik, R. Stewart/University of Colorado Boulder; W. Meier/NASA Cryospheric Sciences

2016 (top left) and 2017 (top right) Arctic sea ice age for the end of March, and the time series of percent coverage for the Arctic Ocean (bottom). Source: NSIDC, courtesy M. Tschudi, C. Fowler, J. Maslanik, R. Stewart/University of Colorado Boulder; W. Meier/NASA Cryospheric Sciences

According to the latest report from the National Snow and Ice Data Center, Arctic sea ice extent for April 2017 averaged 394,000 square miles below the 1981 to 2010 long-term average for the month. That puts it in a tie with April 2016 for the lowest April extent in the 38-year satellite record.

The thickness of sea ice also is suffering under decades of human-caused warming in the Arctic. One way scientists get a handle on this factor is by keeping track of its age, since older ice generally is thicker.

As the graphic at right shows, Arctic sea ice has been getting progressively younger. The oldest and thickest ice is almost completely gone now. And the region is dominated by ice that’s just a year old or less.

In the mid-1980s, first-year-ice made up 35 to 40 percent of the Arctic Ocean’s ice cover. Today, it’s 70 percent.

As the NSIDC report puts it:

At the end of March, ice age data show only a small remaining coverage of old (5+ years) ice. Since 2011, the oldest ice has comprised less than 5 percent of the total ice cover. During the mid-1980s, such ice made up nearly a third of the ice.

In April, NSIDC scientist Julienne Stroeve worked with other scientists to sample ice thickness and snow-pack characteristics in the Canadian Arctic. She and her colleagues found that “the ice was unusually broken up and reduced to rubble, with few large multi-year floes,” according to the NSIDC report. Pilots working with the science team “remarked that they had never seen the ice look like this.”

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Arctic, Climate Change, Global Warming, Sea Ice, select, Top Posts
MORE ABOUT: Arctic sea ice, climate change, global warming, Julienne Stroeve, NSIDC
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+