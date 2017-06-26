Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
A dramatically detailed animation from the new GOES-16 satellite shows Hurricane Dora swirling in the Pacific

By Tom Yulsman | June 26, 2017 9:09 pm

Dora is the Western Hemisphere’s 1st hurricane-strength storm of 2017

The GOES-16 weather satellite captured this view of Hurricane Dora churning in the northeastern Pacific Ocea

The GOES-16 weather satellite captured this view of Hurricane Dora churning in the northeastern Pacific Ocean on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Source: RAMMB/CIRA GOES-16 Loop of the Day)

Click on the screenshot above and say hello to Dora, the first storm of 2017 in the Western Hemisphere to reach hurricane strength.

The imagery that went into the animation comes from NOAA’s new GOES-16 weather satellite. This is the first hurricane that the satellite has tracked since it was launched in November of 2016.

As I’m writing this late on the afternoon of Monday, June 26th, Dora is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour, with stronger gusts. The tropical cyclone is moving away from the coast of southwestern Mexico and is forecast to pass well south of the Baja California peninsula on Tuesday. The Mexican coast will probably get some heavy rain, but Dora poses no significant threat on land. (For the latest information on Dora from NOAA, go here.)

The Advanced Baseline Imager, or ABI, is the primary instrument on GOES-16, and it is far more capable than the current imagers found on the operational GOES-East and GOES-West satellites. It can create an image of Earth’s full disk in just 5 to 15 minutes, compared to every three hours for the current satellites. But its capabilities don’t end there. Among other things, the ABI can provide high definition imagery of severe weather as often as every 30 seconds. That’s getting darn close to real time!

GOES-16 currently is on its shakedown cruise. Scientists are still testing everything out and evaluating the data being returned by the satellite. So it is not yet officially operational. That may come as soon as November.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Remote Sensing, select, Top Posts, Tropical Cyclones, Weather
MORE ABOUT: GOES-16, Hurricane Dora, Tropical cyclones, weather
  • OWilson

    Folks waited with baited breath, for the first hurricane of the season, which started May 15, in the Pacific, so this one is a little weak, and a little late.

    Likewise, we are still waiting for the first Atlantic hurricane of the Atlantic season, which started nearly a month ago. There were some reports that the Atlantic hurricane season had already started in April, but that turned out to be just an overnight squall, thank goodness!

    Forecasting hurricanes is looking into the future.

    NOAA says this season will be very active, U of C says it will be quietler than usual. Who is right?

    I would say that a good bet is it will be average, and folks in hurricane prone areas should expect occasional hurricanes! Take care, as usual!

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

