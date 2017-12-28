Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Right before Christmas, a gargantuan black fissure opened on the Sun. It was shaped like a question mark.

By Tom Yulsman | December 28, 2017 6:44 pm
question mark

An animation of images acquired by NASA’s SDO spacecraft shows a coronal hole developing and dissipating on the Sun between Dec. 18 and 22, 2017. (Movie created on Helioviewer.org)

It doesn’t really take much imagination to see the dark question mark forming and dissipating across most of the Sun’s surface in the animation above.

The images that make up the animation were acquired by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft between Dec. 18 and 22, 2017. And if you’re thinking that the question mark is some sort of optical illusion, guess again. The feature is very real: an unimaginably large fissure in the Sun’s atmosphere.

There’s nothing to be alarmed about. Features like this are completely normal. Scientists call them “coronal holes.”

I’ve written about coronal holes before, most recently almost exactly a year ago. Here’s my explanation of the phenomenon from that story, A new ‘hole’ in the Sun’s atmosphere has sparked stunning displays of the northern lights here on Earth”:

Coronal holes are areas where the Sun’s magnetic field opens toward space. This greatly enhances the solar wind, which consists of high energy particles that constantly stream away from the corona. The enhanced wind of hot particles blowing into space can move at speeds approaching 2 million miles per hour. That’s about twice the average velocity of the solar wind.

With so much hot material blowing outward, a darkened area — a so-called “hole” — is left behind on the Sun.

These features stand out best when viewed in extreme ultraviolet light, as is seen in the animation of false-color SDO images above.

The Sun appears yellow to our eyes because that’s the brightest wavelength of light that is visible to us. But the Sun emits light in many other wavelengths as well. SDO’s Atmospheric Imaging Assembly, or AIA instrument, images 10 different wavelengths of light coming from the Sun. Each one reveals different aspects of the sun’s atmosphere. For a detailed explanation, check out this post from NASA.

Here’s one thing SDO cannot help us with: What the Sun might be asking.

Perhaps what the New Year will bring?…

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

