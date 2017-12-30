Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
BLOGS

«

Curiously aligned cloud formations stream across the Atlantic as Arctic air blows above warm ocean waters

By Tom Yulsman | December 30, 2017 2:40 pm
cloud formations

An animation of nighttime images captured by the GOES-16 weather satellite on December 28, 2017. Long, parallel bands of cumulus clouds are seen streaming out over the Atlantic. (Images: RAMMB/SLIDER. GIF animation: Tom Yulsman)

Baby, it’s cold outside!

If you live pretty much anywhere in Canada, or in the United States east of the Rockies, that wonderful song from the 1940s pretty much sums up the conditions as 2017 draws to a close. And when revelers watch the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square on New Years Eve, they will have to endure forecast temperatures of 10°F – with a wind chill of -5°F.

The brisk northwesterly winds that have carried the bitterly cold Arctic air have given rise to beautiful cloud formations over the Atlantic Ocean. You can see them in the animation of above, consisting of GOES-16 satellite imagery: long, parallel rows of cumulus clouds pouring to the southeast.

These cloud formations are a well known phenomenon known as “cloud streets.” This graphic from NOAA, along with the explanation from NASA’s Earth Observatory, can help you visualize what’s going on:

cloud formations

Source: NOAA

Cloud streets are long parallel bands of cumulusclouds that form when cold air blows over warmer waters and a warmer air layer (temperature inversion) rests over the top of both. The comparatively warm water gives up heat and moisture to the cold air above, and columns of heated air called thermals naturally rise through the atmosphere. The temperature inversion acts like a lid. When the rising thermals hit it, they roll over and loop back on themselves, creating parallel cylinders of rotating air. As this happens, the moisture cools and condenses into flat-bottomed, fluffy-topped cumulus clouds that line up parallel to the direction of the prevailing winds.

Here’s how the the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, or MODIS instrument, aboard NASA’s Terra satellite captured the scene on Dec. 28th:

cloud formations

Cloud streets billow out from the U.S. eastern seaboard on Dec. 28, 2017. (Source: NASA Earth Observatory)

Not all of North America is in the Arctic’s icy grip right now, as the map below illustrates.

It shows the forecast for how temperatures will vary from normal today (Saturday, Dec. 30th). The red and orange tones covering the western United States are indicative of warmer than average temperatures.

cloud formations

Source: Climate Reanalyzer

What accounts for this curious pattern? As NASA explains it:

The cold weather pattern has its origins in a large bulge, or ridge, in the jet stream that has brought unseasonably warm weather to Alaska. On the east side of this ridge, a trough in the jet stream plunged southward, bringing plenty of Arctic air with it. This orientation of the jet stream, which looks similar to the greek letter omega, is known as an omega block.

President Trump recently used the frigid weather blanketing part of the U.S. to pooh pooh climate change:

In that one Tweet he ignored so much:

  • In addition to the unusual warmth gripping most of the world right now, he ignored the fact that through November, the U.S. has experienced one of the very warmest years on record.
  • Nothing has happened in December — not even the cold conditions over part of North America — that will change the very likely outcome for the year as a whole: 2017 is about to go down as the second or third warmest. (NASA’s Gavin Schmidt has predicted a 98 chance of 2017 being second warmest.)
  • And in this way, the president ignored the fundamental difference between weather and climate.

As my friend and colleague Bob Henson put it in a post at the Category 6 blog:

Climate change doesn’t get rid of weather. We can still expect cold waves and heat waves, even as greenhouse gases make our overall climate warmer over time. And since global warming doesn’t change the fact that Earth is tilted on its axis, winter still happens.

As do silly comments from politicians who should know better.

  • https://www.facebook.com/app_scoped_user_id/549935277/ Hugh Joseph Curran

    Doesn’t Trump have any climate advisors? His tweet is indicative of those who take perverse pleasure in being oblivious to our planetary future.

    • Mike Richardson

      If he did, and they told him anything he disliked, he’d probably just fire them. As it is, most of his Cabinet and advisors are climate change and science deniers. Scott Pruitt, head of the EPA, for example.

      • CB

        “As it is, most of his Cabinet and advisors are climate change and science deniers.”

        They are more than just that, though!

        They are also mostly employees of the fossil fuel industry.

        Mr. Trump taking such a ridiculous position benefits that industry financially, just as Mr. Trump has benefitted from the industry’s “donations”.

        That’s called “bribery”, and it’s illegal.

        “Fossil fuel giants poured millions into Trump’s inauguration. Now it’s paying off.”

        grist.org/article/fossil-fuel-giants-poured-millions-into-trumps-inauguration-now-its-paying-off

  • Mike Richardson

    We see silly comments regarding climate change and cold weather all the time (often in the comments section here). Politicians, particularly those beholden to campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry have long encouraged this kind of proud ignorance among their constituents. The current Tweeter in Chief is only taking it to the most ridiculous extreme, as he does with most of his public comments. Climate change due to man-made emissions does not always mean warming everywhere, equally. The melting poles can spread cold to areas that don’t typically experience such extreme weather, at least while the melting is underway. But that’s the kind of complex reasoning that doesn’t translate well into tweets or soundbites.

    • BBQman aka Q

      The poles aren’t melting, who told you they were, in fact the ice is growing. Man made emissions are only 1/82,500th effective as that of water vapor, which is our primary GHG.
      Happy New Year Mike!

  • BBQman aka Q

    The theory for our current cold weather and curious cloud formations, which makes the most sense to me, is the non-action of the outer gaseous planets and their solar magnetic connections (flux transfer events), and the role they’ll play in the changes to our equatorial tilt and Orbital precession, those helically magnetic (FTEs) ropes attached from the sun to Saturn-Neptune-Jupiter and Uranus are anywhere from 5,000 to 18,000 kilometers wide, and influence the magnitude of force solar magnetic fields have on earth during times when planetary positions are where a convolution of solar forces directed at earth come in contact with the FTEs of the outer planets, those outer planets seem to draw away some of the solar forces directed at earth, if they are somewhat behind or behind and off to the side of earth and our current relationship to the sun. Our best chance to begin a new mini Ice age is this coming February when Ceres is on the opposite side of earth from the sun, imho.

    Those large outer planets are most likely the cause of our long term Climate Changes due to there positions where there magnetic ropes cannot influence solar CMEs (electromagnetic energy) during peak times. Since the earth’s two cores, the inner which is solid and outer liquid produces centripetal accelerations which are influenced by the geomagnetic energy of both cores, they’re also subjected to new flow alterations, depending on a magnitude of energy from the solar electromagnetic pulses (Electrons & Protons) then those flow alterations may change the direction of the centripetal accelerations produced, thus torquing around our orbital precession, which has an impact on our tectonic plates and also produces volcanic activity above and below the sea, which will not only produce earthquakes as a result of the changes in the centripetal accelerations produced, but undersea volcanic discharges as well, which can, and have created El Nino affects and can also influence our oceans conveyance, which along with the above mentioned forces will influence our atmospheric pressure, jet stream and impact the Coriolis forces which creates the gyres that create Hurricanes and influences other weather anomalies like the current cold weather which is blanketing the northern hemisphere, the magnetic forces can and do have long term impacts on our orbital precession and eccentricities which also influence our long term climate, imho.

    CO2 is only an insignificant trace gas which can only influence the GHG effect 1/82,500th that of water vapor, as a climate driver, CO2 is nothing in the big scheme of things.

    • CB

      The BBQMan account (disqus_sRoSd74zZZ) has a bad habit of posting dishonest fossil fuel industry talking points and then promoting that misinformation with a vote-bot.

      For this reason, I believe the account should be permanently banned from the site.

      If you agree, please downvote and flag BBQMan’s post as spam.

      Mod, please terminate the account’s access to the site.

      “Internal fossil fuel industry memos reveal decades of disinformation—a deliberate campaign to deceive the public that continues even today.”

      http://www.ucsusa.org/global-warming/fight-misinformation/climate-deception-dossiers-fossil-fuel-industry-memos

      • BBQman aka Q

        CB, why are you once again using defamatory language against me instead of debating climate science?

        How much is the Kremlin science department paying you?

      • Bewitched LuvMollyandMax

        No! And you CB are a freak of nature…you really think anyone is gonna ban him from disqus based on your freaky claims? Begone you!!!

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

+