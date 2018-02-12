Does this huge warm water blob herald an end to La NiÃ±a?
La NiÃ±a is still with us and influencing drought and other weather patterns in the United States and elsewhere.
But check out the animation above. ThatÂ large mass of warm water coursing through the depths of the Pacific Ocean may signal that by this spring, La NadaÂ will be with us.
The warm blob and other signsÂ have prompted the Climate Prediction Center to peg the odds of La NiÃ±a fading to neutral conditions at 55 percent during the March through May season.
La NiÃ±a â€” part of the El NiÃ±o Southern Oscillation, or ENSO â€” is characterizedÂ byÂ cooler than average surface water temperatures in a portion of the equatorial Pacific Ocean. TheÂ atmosphere responds in ways that affect weather patterns far afield.
La NiÃ±aÂ conditions took hold last fall, and they are still influencing our weather. That includesÂ the warm and dry conditions afflictingÂ Southern California, and theÂ low snowpack in much of Colorado, where I live.
But the warm blob seen in the animation aboveÂ suggests that we’re on the cusp of change. Scientifically, it is known as a “downwelling Kelvin wave.”
ENSO expertÂ Emily Becker says this mass of warm water has “chased away most of the cooler-than-average subsurface waters, leaving La NiÃ±a without itâ€™s steady supply of cooler waters.”
Writing in a post on theÂ excellent ENSO Blog on the Climate.gov website, Becker elaborates:
This movement toward more neutral subsurface temperatures is one of the factors forecasters are looking at as we anticipate the decline of La NiÃ±a. Most of the computer models also foresee this transition, and overall, forecasters have come to the consensus of a 55% chance that La NiÃ±a conditions will dissipate by Marchâ€“May, as the tropical Pacific transitions to neutral conditions.
Becker reports that La NiÃ±a’s impact on weather patterns has been consistent with what scientists would expect, especially the dry conditions across the southern half of the United States. (Unfortunately, even if La NiÃ±a does dissipate by spring, it will likely be too late to help Southern California.)
AlthoughÂ the weather has responded in many places asÂ expected, it hasn’t done so everywhere.
Nowhere is that more evident than in southernÂ Africa, which ordinarily tends toward wetter conditions during a La NiÃ±a episode.Â But parts of the region are into year three of a devastating drought. It began during the particularly strong El NiÃ±o episode of 2015/2016. And unfortunately, La NiÃ±a does not seem to have dislodged the dry conditions.
You may have heard that Cape Town in South Africa is running out of water and has been heading for “Day Zero” in May when the taps are to be turned off due to dwindling water in the city’s main reservoir. The city actually received a big downpourÂ last Friday. But it is unlikely to make much difference.
Of course, La NiÃ±a and El NiÃ±o aren’t the only climatic phenomena that influence weather patterns. Californians saw this last winter, when the state received copious precipitation that refilled drought-stricken reservoirs. This was despite the fact that we wereÂ in the grip of the first dip in what expertsÂ call aÂ “double-dip” La NiÃ±a.
We’re in the second dip right now, and it’s stronger than the first. Yet contrary to expectations, southern Africa isÂ dry.
In the end, with the climate system it’s all about odds, not absolutes. And sometimes, some regionsÂ defy the odds.