A shark-shaped, climate-shifting blob of warm water â€” as wide as the Pacific Ocean â€” is rising from the depths
The ‘shark’ will soon gobble up La NiÃ±a’s cool surface waters. What might this mean for the climateÂ later this year?
It’s not every day that you see an animated graphic like the one above hosted on the website of an ordinarily staid U.S. government agency.
AndÂ yes, that isÂ indeed anÂ illustration comparing a complex Earth system phenomenon to, well, a shark.
The comparison comes fromÂ the fabulous folks at the ENSO Blog, published under the aegis of theÂ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (but technically not an official communication from NOAA). The ENSO bloggers focus with unusual clarity â€” and good humor â€” on El NiÃ±o, La NiÃ±a, and their impacts.
So, back to the shark. It’s actually a gargantuan blob of warm water as wide as the Pacific. And it is rising relentlessly from the depthsÂ along the Equator.
Here’s why you should care: That shark may actually influenceÂ the weather you will experience a few months down the road, not to mention just how much warmer than average our planet will be for the remainder of the year, and moving into 2019 as well.
The graphic representsÂ a cross section of the Pacific Ocean along the equator. It shows how water temperatures departed from average in late March and early April, from the surface down to 300 meters (nearly a thousand feet), and from one side of the Pacific to the other.
Those blue colors you can see near the surface, and particularlyÂ concentrated in the eastern Pacific, are a hallmark of La NiÃ±a. In fact, we’ve officially been in the midst of a cooling La NiÃ±a episode since November of last year.
This climatic phenomenon is characterized by a number of things, most especially that cooling of the surface waters along the equator in a large portion of the Pacific Ocean. This, in turn, is associated with influences onÂ rainfall patterns and, much farther afield, withÂ a shift in theÂ mid-latitude jet streamÂ across North America. As described by a post at the ENSO blog back in September:
During La NiÃ±a, the Pacific jet stream often meanders high into the North Pacific and and is less reliable across the southern tier of the United States. Southern and interiorÂ AlaskaÂ and the Pacific Northwest tend to be cooler and wetter than average, and the southern tier of U.S. statesâ€”from California to the Carolinasâ€”tends to be warmer and drier than average. Â Farther north, the Ohio and Upper Mississippi RiverÂ ValleysÂ may be wetter than usual. During El NiÃ±o, these deviations from the average are approximately (but not exactly) reversed.
The climate system is a very complex beast, so things don’t always turn out exactly as the averages suggest. This winterÂ was no exception. To offer one conspicuousÂ example,Â interior Alaska has been muchÂ warmer than average lately.
Be that as it may, La NiÃ±a unquestionably is one of the major climatic influences on the weather we experience. And now, it is fading. Neutral conditions are forecast to arrive within the next couple of months. If the forecast turns out to be accurate, those conditions will be heralded by temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean returning to near the long-term average.
CueÂ the gargantuan shark.
Last summer, the subsurface waters of the Pacific along the equator wereÂ running cooler-than-average down to about 300 meters. Thank you, La NiÃ±a.
But in November, they began to warm up. And by lastÂ March, those waters were, on average, the warmest they’d beenÂ since February 2016. That was during the last warming El NiÃ±o episode â€” which was a real humdinger.
And this warmer-than-average blob â€” which just happens to be sort-of-kind-of in the shape of a shark â€” has been slowly moving to the east under the surface. Just so you know, scientists call this a “downwelling Kelvin wave.” (I don’t know about you, but I think “shark” seems a lot more compelling…)
In the next few months, forecasters predict that the shark willÂ surfaces, and when it does, “itâ€™ll swallow the remaining cooler surface waters,” writes NOAA’s Emily Becker at the ENSO Blog.
And that will mean: La NiÃ±a, RIP. This could help nudge up global temperatures, which in recent months have actually been running just off the record warming pace of the past two years.
SEE ALSO: Earth’s climate went kind of schizo in March
Forecasting what will happen next is difficult at this time of year. Keep that caveat in mind when I run this forecast by you: There is aÂ 45 percent chance of a warming El NiÃ±o episode taking hold during October through December. That’s compared to a 35 percent of it happening randomly, according to Becker.
Like La NiÃ±a, El NiÃ±o can have a really big impact on weather in far-flung parts of the world. It also tends to boost global average temperatures, which are already rising over the long run thanks to our emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.
As always, stay tuned!