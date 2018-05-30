Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

New closeup video shows flares sputtering and gargantuan glowing loops dancing at the Sun’s surface

By Tom Yulsman | May 30, 2018 3:28 pm
NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft captured this view of an active region on the Sun rotating into view between May 23 and 25, 2018. (Source: Solar Dynamics Observatory, NASA)

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft captured this view of an active region on the Sun rotating into view between May 23 and 25, 2018. (Source: Solar Dynamics Observatory, NASA)

Although the Sun is in a singularly serene state right now, that doesn’t mean it’s asleep. The video above is proof of that.

Captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft, it shows an active region on the Sun’s surface rotating into view between May 23 and 25. Here’s how NASA describes what we’re looking at:

An active region rotated into view and sputtered with numerous small flares and towering magnetic field lines that stretched out many times the diameter of Earth . . . Active regions are areas of intense magnetic energy. The field lines are illuminated by charged particles spiraling along them and easiest to discern when viewed in profile. The colorized images were taken in a wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light.

If you didn’t notice the little inset picture of the Earth, check it out in the upper left corner. It’s rendered to scale and offers a sense of just how large the feature’s on the Sun’s surface are.

After reaching a peak in 2014, solar activity has been calming down and is headed soon for a minimum in the 11-year solar cycle. In recent months, the Sun has been particularly placid — at least relatively speaking! — with a dearth of sunspots and active regions.

A comparison of images acquired by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft. (Source: NASA SDO)

A comparison of images acquired by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft. (Source: NASA SDO)

I made the animation above to show just how different the Sun’s visage looks at different times in its activity cycle. It consists of images taken by SDO — the first in April of 2015 when the Sun was still quite active, and the second today, May 30, 2018.

Today’s image shows just one active region, the same one rotating into view in the video up top. The image from 2015 shows multiple active regions.

As I mentioned in a post earlier in May, there are indications that this upcoming solar minimum could be particularly deep.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: select, Sun, Top Posts
MORE ABOUT: active region, SDO, solar activity, Solar Dynamics Observatory, solar flares, sun
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+