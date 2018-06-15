El NiÃ±o is gestating in the Pacific, possibly heralding warmer global temps and extreme weather in 2019
While 2019 is still a long way off, we’ve now got some strong hints that the coming year could bring even warmer global temperatures, plus droughts in some regions, and floods in others.
These climatic and weather effects would come from an El NiÃ±o that seemsÂ to be gestating in the tropical Pacific.
A warming of tropical Pacific waters beneath the surface, along with the output of computer and statistical modeling, have prompted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to issue an official El NiÃ±o watch. That means conditions are favorable for the development of the weather-altering phenomenonÂ within the next six months.
Based on all of the evidence available now, forecasters peg the odds of El NiÃ±o emerging in the tropical Pacific at 65 percent. It would mostÂ likely emerge during fall in the Northern Hemisphere and continue through winter of 2019.
We should care about this because El NiÃ±o canÂ give a big boost to global temperatures, while also reordering weather patterns around the world.
El NiÃ±o, which means The Little Boy, or Christ Child in Spanish, causes heat stored in the oceans to pour outÂ into the atmosphere, boosting global temperatures that are already rising thanks toÂ our emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.
In fact, a monster El NiÃ±o in 2016 contributed to record breaking global temperatures that year â€” a record that still stands. (Although itÂ would have been record warm that yearÂ even without it.)
El NiÃ±o also leads to shifts in the jet streamÂ that ultimately causeÂ some regions to be drier than average, and others wetter, as seen in this illustration:
Overall, El NiÃ±o tends to bring drought to Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Africa and India. And those drought conditions can have very significant, long-lasting effects.
AnÂ El-NiÃ±o-influenced-drought in 2016, for example, causedÂ 5.6 million people toÂ require emergency food assistance intoÂ the following year. SomeÂ 300,000 children between six and 59 months of ageÂ were targeted for treatment of severe acute malnutrition.
Meanwhile,Â Pacific storms that would usually make landfallÂ in the Pacific Northwest tend toÂ hit California instead, bringing much needed snowpack but alsoÂ accompanying floods, landslides, and coastal erosion.
On the plus side: El NiÃ±o usuallyÂ reduces hurricane activity in the Atlantic region. That’s because it typically boosts upper atmosphere winds in the Caribbean and Atlantic, causing wind shear that retards tropical disturbances from developing into hurricanes.
But there’s one big caveat: Every El NiÃ±o develops against a unique backdrop of other meteorological and climatic conditions. This means that thingsÂ do not always play out as the averages suggest they should.
The hints of a gestating 2019 El NiÃ±o include a massive blob of abnormally warm subsurface water that has been coursing across the tropical Pacific Ocean from west to east. This is the second so-called “downwelling Kelvin wave”Â to do that since March.
You can see that second blob on the move in the animation above, which shows a cross section across most of the Pacific Ocean. TheÂ subsurface heat content is now about theÂ sixthÂ highest since 1979.
ElÂ NiÃ±o is characterized by sustained anomalous warmth at the surface of the seaÂ in a region spanning a large part of the central Pacific along the equator known asÂ “NiÃ±o3.4.” And right now, the temperature of those waters is close to the long-term average. But the downwelling Kelvin waves are pointing toward a change.
As Emily Becker writes at NOAA’s ENSO Blog:
As a downwelling Kelvin wave moves to the eastern part of the Pacific, the warmer waters will rise to the surface. Thus, elevated subsurface temperatures are often an early indicator that El NiÃ±o is on the way.
Dynamical computer models have been hinting since winter that El NiÃ±o is indeed on the way. But forecasters haven’t been trusting them because of something known as the “spring predictability barrier.” Now that we’re in June, however, the models are beginning to offer a more reliable picture of the future.Â And that picture is supported by the output of statistical models, which are based on lots of statistics aboutÂ historical conditions.
“These models are often more conservative than the dynamical models, and the fact that both sets are largely in agreement is lending forecasters some confidence,” Emily Becker writes.
One metaphor that may apply here, albeit loosely, is this: We’re still in the first trimester, with a long time to go to El NiÃ±o’s due date.Â Lots could happen between now and then. So we’ll have to make sure to get regular checkups as we go along.