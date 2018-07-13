Latest forecast: El NiÃ±o likely will develop later this year, promising significant impacts around the world
El NiÃ±o’s coming.
That’s the increasingly confident forecast from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. In its latest monthly report, the CPC continued an El NiÃ±o watch and boosted the odds of itÂ developing during the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2018-2019 to 70 percent. Last month, the center pegged El NiÃ±o’s chances at 65 percent.
This is important because El NiÃ±o has profound impacts on weather around the world.
Here in the United States, El NiÃ±o tends to result in an amplified winter storm track across the southern tier of the country. This usually brings wetter conditions â€” including to southern California and portions of Nevada and Arizona, areas now afflicted by severe drought. Click on this map to see typical winter weather impacts during El NiÃ±o episodes.
The atmosphere is an incredibly complex and chaotic system.Â So we shouldn’t expect to see all of the impacts shown in theÂ map â€” which is about probabilities, not certainties. But more than half of all El NiÃ±o events since 1950 have brought wetter than average conditions to California.
What has happened to cause forecasters to feel more confident that anÂ El NiÃ±o will develop?
The climatic phenomenon is characterized by a number of changes in the tropical Pacific region, most especially warmer than average sea surface temperatures in a swath along the equatorÂ known as the NiÃ±o 3.4 region. And, in fact, temperatures along the equator have been edging up, as the map at the top of this post shows.
In that NiÃ±o 3.4 region, sea surface temperatures must riseÂ 0.5Â°C above the long-term average to cross the El NiÃ±o threshold â€” and right now, we’ve still got a ways to go. But a huge blob of warm waterÂ beneath the surface of the Pacific has been rising from the depths, helping to raise temperatures at the surface:
“Itâ€™s likely the surface will continue to warm over the next few months, helping to support the forecast for El NiÃ±oâ€™s development,” writes research scientist Emily Becker in a post at the ENSO Blog. She also notes thatÂ “most climate climate models predict that the NiÃ±o3.4 region temperatures will reach the El NiÃ±o threshold . . . by the fall.”
If the models and forecasters are right and El NiÃ±o does develop, we should expect one other impact thatÂ I’m sure would be an unpleasant prospect for the millions ofÂ Americans who have been sweltering in recent weeks: a boost in global temperatures. This would come on top of the rise in temperatures from human-caused global warming.
Thanks in part to a boost from aÂ particularly strong El NiÃ±o in 2016, that year obliterated the record for warmest year. Thank goodnessÂ there are no indications now that we’re heading for an El NiÃ±o that strong. Forecasters are actually expecting it to be in the weak to moderate range. Let’s hope that will mean only a modest boost to global temperatures â€” but a nice influx ofÂ desperately needed moistureÂ to drought afflicted areas.