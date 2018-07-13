Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

Latest forecast: El NiÃ±o likely will develop later this year, promising significant impacts around the world

By Tom Yulsman | July 13, 2018 12:12 pm
Sea surface temperatures in large parts of the tropical Pacific Ocean are edging above normal. (Image source: Climate Reanalyzer)

Sea surface temperatures in large parts of the tropical Pacific Ocean are edging above normal. (Image source: Climate Reanalyzer)

El NiÃ±o’s coming.

That’s the increasingly confident forecast from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. In its latest monthly report, the CPC continued an El NiÃ±o watch and boosted the odds of itÂ developing during the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2018-2019 to 70 percent. Last month, the center pegged El NiÃ±o’s chances at 65 percent.

El NiÃ±o weather impacts. (Source: NOAA)

El NiÃ±o weather impacts. (Source: NOAA)

This is important because El NiÃ±o has profound impacts on weather around the world.

Here in the United States, El NiÃ±o tends to result in an amplified winter storm track across the southern tier of the country. This usually brings wetter conditions â€” including to southern California and portions of Nevada and Arizona, areas now afflicted by severe drought. Click on this map to see typical winter weather impacts during El NiÃ±o episodes.

The atmosphere is an incredibly complex and chaotic system.Â So we shouldn’t expect to see all of the impacts shown in theÂ map â€” which is about probabilities, not certainties. But more than half of all El NiÃ±o events since 1950 have brought wetter than average conditions to California.

What has happened to cause forecasters to feel more confident that anÂ El NiÃ±o will develop?

The climatic phenomenon is characterized by a number of changes in the tropical Pacific region, most especially warmer than average sea surface temperatures in a swath along the equatorÂ known as the NiÃ±o 3.4 region. And, in fact, temperatures along the equator have been edging up, as the map at the top of this post shows.

In that NiÃ±o 3.4 region, sea surface temperatures must riseÂ 0.5Â°C above the long-term average to cross the El NiÃ±o threshold â€” and right now, we’ve still got a ways to go. But a huge blob of warm waterÂ beneath the surface of the Pacific has been rising from the depths, helping to raise temperatures at the surface:

Departure from average of the surface and subsurface tropical Pacific sea temperature averaged over 5-day periods starting in early June 2018. The vertical axis is depth below the surface in meters, and the horizontal axis is longitude, from the western to eastern tropical Pacific. The cross-section is along the equator. (Source: Climate.gov figure from CPC data.)

Departure from average of the surface and subsurface tropical Pacific sea temperature averaged over 5-day periods starting in early June 2018. The vertical axis is depth below the surface in meters, and the horizontal axis is longitude, from the western to eastern tropical Pacific. The cross-section is along the equator. (Source: Climate.gov figure from CPC data.)

“Itâ€™s likely the surface will continue to warm over the next few months, helping to support the forecast for El NiÃ±oâ€™s development,” writes research scientist Emily Becker in a post at the ENSO Blog. She also notes thatÂ “most climate climate models predict that the NiÃ±o3.4 region temperatures will reach the El NiÃ±o threshold . . . by the fall.”

If the models and forecasters are right and El NiÃ±o does develop, we should expect one other impact thatÂ I’m sure would be an unpleasant prospect for the millions ofÂ Americans who have been sweltering in recent weeks: a boost in global temperatures. This would come on top of the rise in temperatures from human-caused global warming.

Thanks in part to a boost from aÂ particularly strong El NiÃ±o in 2016, that year obliterated the record for warmest year. Thank goodnessÂ there are no indications now that we’re heading for an El NiÃ±o that strong. Forecasters are actually expecting it to be in the weak to moderate range. Let’s hope that will mean only a modest boost to global temperatures â€” but a nice influx ofÂ desperately needed moistureÂ to drought afflicted areas.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Climate, Drought, ENSO, select, Top Posts, Weather
MORE ABOUT: California, climate, drought, El NiÃ±o, ENSO, weather
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+