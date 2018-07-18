The heat goes on: NASA pegs last month in a tie for third warmest June in 138 years of modern record keeping
AlthoughÂ NOAA’s just-released analysisÂ differs somewhat, both show that June 2018 continued the long-term global warming trend
Last month tied with June 1998 as the third warmest such month since 1880.
Only June 2015 and 2016 were warmer,Â according to theÂ monthlyÂ analysis released this week by NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.
Today, the National Oceanic and Administration issuedÂ its own, independent analysis, with somewhat different results: June 2018 was the fifth warmest, according to NOAA.
TheÂ rankings differ because the two agencies use different methods to analyze global temperatures. ButÂ over the long-term, theirÂ global temperature records have beenÂ in strong agreement. For example, the analyses from both agencies show that the ten warmest JunesÂ on record have all occurred since 2005.
The graph at right shows just how close NASA and NOAA’s analyses have tracked over time, and how they’ve aligned with a separate British analysis known as HadCRUT.
The graph also shows that these line up with computer model projections of how the climate would respond to our emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. (That’s shown by the black line in the graph.)
NASA’sÂ map at the top of this postÂ shows the patterns of temperature anomalies around the world in June. AÂ couple of things stand out.
One is the particularly intense heat over Siberia. (NOAA’s anomaly mapÂ shows the same hot spot.) This hasÂ contributed to ferocious wildfires that have been burning there, including some that created a smoke plume so prominent that it was visible to a satellite a million miles from Earth â€” even after it had travelled thousands ofÂ miles to Canada.
Another notable anomaly is the relatively cool temperatures over the Arctic. Usually, the Arctic shows more warming than other parts of the globe, a phenomenon known as “Arctic amplification.” But Earth’s complex and chaotic systems don’t always stickÂ to the script,Â as was the case last June.
The cool June temperatures in the Arctic contributed to another notable development: The retreat of sea ice occurred more slowly than the long-term average for the month â€” something that we rarely see these days.
Now that we’re into July, sea ice retreat is tracking close to the long-term rate, according to an analysis just released by the National Snow and Ice Data Center. But even that is unusual. In recent years we’ve become accustomed to ice loss occurring at rates much faster than average.
For the globe overall, both this past June and June of 1998 were 0.77Â degreesÂ C warmer than the long-term average for the month, according to NASA. But the agencyÂ points out that temperatures inÂ June 1998Â got an extra boost that was lacking last month:
. . .Â June 1998 was exceptionally warm at the time due to the then prevailing strong El NiÃ±o conditions â€” about 0.33Â°C above the trend line of the late 1990s. In contrast, the current El NiÃ±o phase is considered neutral.
It may not stay in neutral for long. We are probably headed into a new El NiÃ±o this coming winter. If that happens, the El NiÃ±o would likely make 2019 especially warm.
In the graph above, which shows how the world hasÂ warmed since pre-industrial times, note the super El NiÃ±os of 1998 and 2016. Those spikes stick up prominently from others in the plot.
The 2016 spike is particularly prominent, and that year smashed all previous records for warmest year. But without El NiÃ±o, it probably would not have done so.
In fact, whenÂ the effects of the 2016Â El NiÃ±o, and aÂ subsequent cooling La NiÃ±a, were statistically removed from the record in a recent NASA analysis, 2017 would have taken the crown for warmestÂ year on record.
But as the graph also shows, none of this changesÂ what’s been happening over the long run. Despite the up and down wiggles caused by monthly and annual variations, the inexorable upward trend over the timescale of decadesÂ is very clear.
The green line in the graph above shows what that trend line looks like between 1970 and 2017. The numbers work out to warming of about 0.17 degrees C per decade.
Going forward, we shouldn’t be surprised to seeÂ extended periods during which the rise in global temperatures slowsÂ â€” as has happened before.Â But ultimately, weÂ can’t get around the relatively simple physics that are driving the overall trend. By pouringÂ carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases intoÂ the atmosphere, we’re causing what scientists call aÂ “radiative imbalance.” That’s a technicalÂ way of saying thatÂ lessÂ energy is exiting the top of the atmosphere than is entering in the form of sunlight.
The result is global warming, and all its attendant climatic impacts.