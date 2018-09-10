Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

« »

Watch as Florence blossoms from a tropical storm to a hurricane that now poses life-threatening impacts

By Tom Yulsman | September 10, 2018 10:12 am

An animation of amazingly detailed satellite imagery shows Florence strengthening and heading toward the U.S. East Coast

An animation of GOES-16 weather satellite imagery shows Florence strengthening from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane at 15 UTC on Sunday, September 9, 2018. (Source: CIMSS Satellite Blog)

An animation of GOES-16 weather satellite imagery shows Florence strengthening from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane at 15 UTC on Sunday, September 9, 2018. (Source: CIMSS Satellite Blog)

After blossoming into a hurricane yesterday, Florence strengthened further overnight into a Category 3 storm this morning with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour.

Feasting off the energy from unusually strong sea surface temperatures, Hurricane Florence is intensifying quickly and tracking inexorably toward landfall along the U.S. Southeast or Mid-Atlantic coast on Thursday.

As the National Hurricane Center put it this morning:

Florence will be traversing very warm SSTs of around 29C and remain within a very favorable upper-level environment during the next couple of days. These conditions are expected to lead to significant strengthening during the next 12 to 24 hours, and Florence is forecast to be a very powerful major hurricane on its approach to the southeastern United States.

The animation above, consisting of high-resolution images captured every minute by the GOES-16 weather satellite, shows Florence as it strengthened yesterday from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane. The animation comes from the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies.

“An eye structure appeared for brief intervals during the day, but was often masked by cloud debris from a series of convective bursts within the surrounding eyewall,” according to Scott Bachmeier in a post at the CIMSS Satellite Blog.

If you live along the U.S. coast from the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic, you need to prepare for what increasingly looks like a worst case scenario: landfall of a Category 3 or even 4 hurricane. There is the added possibility that the storm will slow after landfall, bringing sustained torrential rainfall and the potential for catastrophic flooding.

I’ll have more on Florence later today.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Extreme Weather, Natural Disasters, select, Top Posts, Tropical Cyclones, Weather
MORE ABOUT: extreme weather, Hurricane Florence, Tropical cyclones
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+