Meanwhile, in the Pacific…
As Hurricane Florence began lashing the Carolinas this morning, another potentially disruptive atmospheric and oceanic phenomenon continues to brew thousands of miles away in the Pacific: El NiÃ±o.
It’s not here yet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest monthly analysis, published today. But forecasters continue to favor its arrival this fall, pegging the odds at 50 to 55 percent. By winter, the chances rise to 65 to 70 percent.
We should care because what happens in the Pacific doesn’t stay in the Pacific. Here in the United States, El NiÃ±o tends to amplifyÂ winter storm tracks across the southern tier of the country, bringing wetter conditions. Meanwhile, farther north, it tends to beÂ warmer and drier than average. (Click on the thumbnail to see typical winter weather impacts during El NiÃ±o episodes.)
El NiÃ±o is characterized byÂ warming of the ocean surfaceÂ in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.Â AsÂ the map at the top of this post shows, most of the ocean surface along the equator has indeed beenÂ slightly warmer than the long-term average.
That warmth hasn’t yet crossed the threshold needed for an official El NiÃ±o declaration.Â So we’re still in neutral. But models and physical signs in the Pacific suggest El NiÃ±o is starting to get rolling.
Along with the warming of surface waters, El NiÃ±o brings aÂ weakening, and sometimes a reversal, of the surface trade windsÂ thatÂ normally blow from east to west along the equator in the Pacific. While nothing major has happened yet,Â those winds have weakened a bit on several occasions in recent months.
Nothing “exceptionally powerful” has happened with the winds yet, writesÂ NOAA research scientist Emily BeckerÂ at the ENSO Blog. But several modest bouts of wind weakening have been “enough to provide some confidence to the forecast that El NiÃ±o conditions are on the way.”
One of those bouts helped a large blob of warm water extending down to aboutÂ 1,000 feet migrate toward the east. All that warmth should help increase temperatures at the sea surface in the region key to an official El NiÃ±o declaration.
For the next several weeks at least, tropical cyclones are likely to be in the headlines. But stay tuned for what seems to be coming after the leaves fall…