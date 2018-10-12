Visualization of Pacific ocean temperatures shows El NiÃ±o brewing, heralding possible winter weather impacts
It’s still not here yet, but El NiÃ±o sure looks like it’s coming.
In its latest forecast, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center saysÂ there is aÂ 70 to 75 percent chance thatÂ El NiÃ±oÂ will form “in the next couple of months and continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter 2018-19.” If the forecast turns out to be correct, the El NiÃ±o could influence weather around the world.
El NiÃ±o is typically associated with an extended Pacific jet stream and amplified storm track, boosting the odds of wetter than average conditions across the southern tier of U.S. states. Should things play out this wayÂ (and they may not!), it could bring at least someÂ relief for parts of the drought-stricken Southwest.
One of the factors behind the Climate Prediction Center’sÂ increasing confidence that El NiÃ±o is coming can be seen in the visualizationÂ above. It shows how sea surface temperatures have evolved each week from August through early October â€” specifically, how thoseÂ temperatures have differed from the 1985-2012 average.
Pay particular attention to the equator off the coast of South America and extending west to the middle of the Pacific. See the blue tending to give way to red? This is indicative of warming surface waters. As Emily Becker, a NOAA research scientist, puts it in a post at the ENSO Blog:
Over the past several weeks, surface temperature anomalies (difference from the long-term average) have gradually increased across much of the tropical Pacific. All four of the NiÃ±o-monitoring-region temperatures are now above average.
So we’re getting there. But we’re not there yet.
Other signs point toward El NiÃ±o’s arrival as well, according to Becker. The trade winds that normally blow from east to west (from South America toward Indonesia)Â have weakened significantly in the central and easternÂ parts of the equatorial Pacific. The slackening in the winds, in turn, has helped a blob of warm subsurface water â€” see the animation above â€” to migrate eastward and rise toward the surface. This isÂ helping to reinforce the warming of equatorial Pacific surface waters.
Right now, the models are forecasting a relatively weak El NiÃ±o. (Click on the thumbnail at right to see what sea surface temperatures look like during a strong El NiÃ±o.)
But thatÂ doesn’t excludeÂ significant weather impacts, including extra moisture in drought-plagued areas.
As Becker puts it, “The strength of El NiÃ±o doesnâ€™t necessarily indicate the strength of its impacts on global weather. ButÂ a stronger El NiÃ±o can increase the likelihood that impacts of some kind will happen.”
If current forecasts are right, we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out just what El NiÃ±o will bring this time around.