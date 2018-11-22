Baby, it’s cold outside — but global warming has not taken a Thanksgiving break

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Tom Yulsman | November 22, 2018 11:07 am

President Trump falsely uses frigid weather to cast doubt on human-caused warming

An Arctic blast may have brought cold Thanksgiving temperatures to parts of the U.S., but the long-term trend of global warming continues

This global anomaly map compares temperatures in October 2018 to the 1951 to 1980 base period. (Source: NASA GISTEMP)

It sure is cold outside — at least in the northeastern United States. In fact, some portions of the region could experience their coldest Thanksgiving on record.

Blame it on an Arctic blast that is sending temps plummeting to levels normally associated with the dead of winter, not turkey day.

It’s called weather, not climate — a distinction that the President of the United States either doesn’t care about, or doesn’t understand (or perhaps both?):

In fact, analyses released by both NASA and NOAA just prior to Thanksgiving show that October 2018 was the second warmest such month in records stretching back to the late 1880s. Moreover, 2018 is on track to be the fourth warmest on record, and the fourth in a row at more than 1 degree C above temperatures that prevailed in the late 1800s.

Here’s what the long-term trend of global temperature looks like, including a prediction for how 2018 will wind up:

The prediction is by climate scientist Gavin Schmidt, Director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Sciences — one of a handful of agencies worldwide that track global climate.

And here’s how this year stacks up so far against the same January to October period in 2015, 2016 and 2017:

Thanksgiving

Comparison of global temperature so far this year to the same Jan-Oct period in 2015, 2016 and 2017 . (Source: Columbia University web pages maintained by Makiko Sato)

The 10 month, January-October period in 2016 was the warmest such period on record, and that year went on to be the warmest year. Temperatures received an extra boost in 2016 by a powerful El Niño, which has since faded. But as the red, orange and yellow colors dominating the maps above show, very warm global temperatures obviously have not faded with it.

And guess what? Another El Niño is very likely on the way — probably a weak one. But even so, it may well give global temperatures a bit of an upward push during at least part of 2019.

Meanwhile, we can expect weather to happen as it always does, bringing frigid Arctic outbreaks from time to time.

And politically motivated presidential Tweets notwithstanding, we can also expect the long term trend of human-caused warming to continue.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Climate Change, Global Warming, select, Top Posts, Weather
MORE ABOUT: climate change, Donald Trump, GISTEMP, global warming
  • Gallilao

    You just have to love this AGW scam. They leave out the November and January data, the coldest data… and then claim it was a warm period?….
    These crooks are getting evermore desperate, to find ways to scare people.

    It is pathetic!

    • CB

      “AGW scam.”

      AGW was discovered by people who died over a century ago.

      What might have been the point of their “scam”, Mr. Lao?

      If you cannot or will not say, why should anyone believe you?

      “The heat-trapping nature of carbon dioxide and other gases was demonstrated in the mid-19th century”

      climate.nasa.gov/evidence

  • Gallilao

    Notice that the Mean Surface Temperature maps are contrived. If you look at the temperature-colour scale, you might notice that the temperature intervals are not even. They are incremented in an irregular manor ( 0.6 instead of 0.5 which would have been the logical choice but would have made the maps look completely different). The whole thing is a contrivance designed to scare the ignorant and gullible!

  • CB
