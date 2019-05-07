New study reveals “extraordinary change” in El NiÃ±o possibly linked to climate change
In a first, researchers have used chemical fingerprints locked withinÂ coral skeletons to build a season-by-season record of El NiÃ±o episodes dating back 400 years â€” a feat many experts regarded as impossible.
That record, presentedÂ in a new study appearing in the scientific journal Nature Geoscience, reveals an “extraordinary change” in the behavior of El NiÃ±o, according to the researchers. That shiftÂ “has serious implications for societies and ecosystems around the world.”
To conduct their study, lead author Mandy FreundÂ and her colleagues relied on coral records collected by many scientists around the tropical Pacific over the course of decades. The records consists of cores drilled from coral skeletons.
As living corals grow, they build their skeletons from compoundsÂ drawn from the water, building up bands on a seasonal and even biweekly timescale, much as trees add growth rings every year. These layers contain chemical fingerprints that can be used to deduce the climatic conditions that existed when the bandsÂ were laid downÂ â€” including conditions indicative of El NiÃ±o episodes.
Using these records, Freund and her colleagues were able to use a machine learning technique to tease out whatÂ kindsÂ of El NiÃ±o events have occurred over the past four centuries.
As it turns out, El NiÃ±o is not a single phenomenon. ItÂ come in different flavors.
The traditional oneÂ features abnormally warm surface waters along the equator in the eastern Tropical Pacific Ocean. When that warmth builds up, weather patterns are disrupted in many far-flung parts of the world.
But there’s also another flavor, one featuring anomalous warmth in the central tropical Pacific. You can see this phenomenonÂ in the image at the top of this post.Â It shows a pool of warm surface water stretching along the equator in the central portion of the ocean. That warmth is indicative of mild El NiÃ±o conditions that have been in place for several months and are expected to last into the summer and possibly into the fall.
This particular El NiÃ±o flavor “has become far more prevalent in the last few decades than at any time in the past four centuries,” Freund and her colleagues write in an articleÂ about their research published it The Conversation.
At the same time,Â traditional eastern Pacific El NiÃ±os have become even more intense.
“Some climate model studies suggest this recent change in El NiÃ±o ‘flavours’ could be due to climate change, but until now, long-term observations were limited,” according to Mandy her colleagues.
The top panel in the graphicÂ above illustrates the difference between the two kinds of El NiÃ±os and shows how they result in different patterns of atmospheric circulation and resulting rainfall. These factors in turnÂ have significant, far-reaching effects on weather, stretching from Australia and Asia to South America and up into North America.
The bottom panel illustratesÂ the relative abundance of central Pacific events. It also shows the super El NiÃ±o of 2015/2016 â€” a traditional eastern El NiÃ±o â€” that gave human-caused warming an extra boost, drivingÂ the global average temperature up to a record high.
With only a few exceptions, theÂ two kinds of El NiÃ±o events wereÂ about equally as common prior to the 1980s, as illustrated in this graphic showing the ratio of the two over the past 400 years:
TheÂ intensity of both types of events remained relatively stable over the past four centuries. And inÂ general, central El NiÃ±os were weaker than eastern ones.
But that began to change after about 1980. The study shows that central Pacific El NiÃ±os have more than doubledÂ compared to the preinstrumental average, from 3.5 to 9 events everyÂ 30 years. At the same time, the number of easternÂ El NiÃ±osÂ has beenÂ lower over the long run, withÂ about twoÂ events everyÂ 30 years â€” even as their intensityÂ grew.
The new findings are one step toward more confident predictions ofÂ El NiÃ±o’s behavior as the climate continues to change under theÂ influence of humans.
-
maryanna
-
SayWhat?