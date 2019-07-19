Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

NASA: Last month was the warmest June on record. Will July turn out to be the warmest month ever observed?

By Tom Yulsman | July 19, 2019 11:21 am
Following a record warm June, July could down as the warmest month ever observed on Earth
Satellite image of a wildfire blazing in in the Qeqqata Kommunia of western Greenland. The image consists of data acquired by a Sentinel satellite on July 14th, 2019 in the infrared and visible parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. (Source: Copernicus Sentinel Data processed by Pierre Markuse)

Last month has gone into the books as the warmest June on record, beating out 2016 by a comfortable margin, according to the latest global analysis by NASA.

Now, more than half way through July, conditions haven’t really cooled off. That’s probably not breaking news to you if you happen to live in the two-thirds of the United States stretching from the central to eastern United States. The region is now stifling under a dangerous summer heat wave expected to cause dozens of records to fall.

Meanwhile, in western Greenland, record high temperatures have been implicated in a very unusual wildfire, seen in the satellite image at the top of this story.

“It occurred near a hut on the Arctic Circle Trail and was likely started accidentally by a hiker,” according to a story at NASA’s Earth Observatory site. “Warm, dry weather helped set the stage for the fire. Meteorological data shows the region has been unusually hot and dry in recent months. And it was particularly warm the day that the fire burned.”

The Greenland blaze is not an isolated phenomenon. As Andrew Freedman reports in the Washington Post:

. . . the Greenland fire fits a broader pattern that is raising alarms in the climate science community. According to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), the European science organization tracked more than 100 ‘intense and long-lived wildfires’ above the Arctic Circle since June. Calculations show these fires emitted enough carbon dioxide to be the equivalent of Sweden’s total annual emissions.

Globally, this month is on track to take the title as warmest July on record. Since July naturally is the warmest month the year, that would make this month the warmest ever observed with instruments.

As climate scientist Michael E. Mann put it on Twitter recently:

But a caveat is in order: There is uncertainty in how conditions will evolve over the remainder of the month.

How is 2019 likely to turn out overall? Although it has been unusually warm, Gavin Schmidt, director of the NASA institute that tracks global temperatures, says it is unlikely to enter the record books as the warmest year.

In a recent Tweet, Schmidt — head of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies — offered these projections:

One thing is for certain: the long-term rise in global temperatures resulting from our emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases continues, along with resulting climatic impacts like more extreme rainfall, catastrophic flooding, melting ice sheets, and rising sea levels.

Not to mention hotter, more frequent heat waves.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Climate Change, Extreme Weather, Global Warming, select, Top Posts, Weather
MORE ABOUT: climate change, Gavin Schmidt, global warming, June 2019, Michael Mann, NASA
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+