As the Kincade Fire was whipped by hurricane force winds, here’s what it looked like from space

By Tom Yulsman | October 27, 2019 5:30 pm
GOES-17 satellite view of California's fire on Oct. 27, 2019
California’s Kincade Fire, as seen by the GOES-17 weather satellite on Oct. 27, 2019. Also visible is a blaze more than 50 miles away in Vallejo, CA — believed to have started from embers from the Kincade Fire. (Note: The animation may take a little while to load. Source: RAMMB/CIRA/SLIDER)

Early this morning, winds gusted to 93 miles per hour near California’s Kincade Fire.

A Category 1 hurricane is characterized by sustained winds of 74 to 95 miles per hour.

The animation of satellite images above shows the effect of those fierce winds, starting before dawn and carrying on into the daylight hours. It consists of visual and infrared data captured on Sunday, Oct. 27 by the GOES-17 satellite, allowing us to see both the smoke and areas of active burning.

The GOES series of satellites are perched 22,236 miles above Earth’s surface, in geosynchronous orbit.

Here’s another view from space, captured by GOES-16, which has a perspective to the east of its sister satellite:

California’s Kincade Fire, as seen by the GOES-16 weather satellite on Oct. 27, 2019. The animation includes infrared image data to visualize active burning. (Note: The animation could take a little while to load. Source: RAMMB/CIRA/SLIDER)

In a an orbit just 443 miles above Earth, NASA’s school-bus-sized Terra satellite also had a clear view of the Kincade Fire on Sunday morning:

Terra satellite view of California's Kincade Fire
The view of the Kincade Fire from space, as seen by NASA’s Terra satellite on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The false-color image shows areas of active burning in orange, and land that has been scorched in dark red. (Source: NASA Worldview)

The smoke blowing far out to sea in all of these images is emblematic of the ferocious winds that have been raking the region today. Carried by those winds, embers from the blaze in Sonoma County are believed to have ignited a fire 56 miles away in the city of Vallejo.

You can see that new blaze burning in this Tweeted image:

Closer to the epicenter of Kincade Fire, the historic Soda Rock Winery in the town of Healdsburg was destroyed:

As of this afternoon, the inferno has destroyed 79 structures, many of them homes, and covered about 30,000 acres. That’s an area equivalent to the City of San Francisco.

The mandatory evacuation zone now stretches from the Mayacmas Mountains northwest of Healdsburg all the way down to the sea, some 30 miles away — including the famous town of Bodega Bay. All told, about 200,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.

Sonoma County Incident Map of Kincade Fire as of Oct. 27, 2019
The Sonoma County Incident Map of the Kincade Fire as of Sunday afternoon (Oct 27). The mandatory evacuation area stretched some 30 miles, from the Mayacmas Mountains to the Pacific Ocean. Click on the image for the latest interactive version of the map. (Source: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection)

In coming days, I’ll try to post new remote sensing images of this dangerous blaze, including imagery from other satellites. So I hope you’ll check back.

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

