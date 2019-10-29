Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Moonrise at sunrise as photographed from the International Space Station

By Tom Yulsman | October 29, 2019 8:44 pm
Moonrise at sunrise from the International Space Station
NASA astronaut Christina Koch shot this image of moonrise at sunrise from the International Space Station. (Source: Christina Koch/NASA via Twitter)

I spotted this serenely beautiful photo of the crescent moon rising above the limb of the Earth at sunrise on Twitter. I was so taken with it that I just had to share it.

It’s undated, but this stunning moonrise at sunrise photo was photographed recently by NASA astronaut Christina Koch from the International Space Station.

On Oct. 18, Koch made history with her fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, when the two accomplished the first all-female spacewalk. They spent seven hours outside the space station, fixing a failed power controller.

As photographed by Koch, the blue luminous envelope of Earth’s atmosphere seems tenuously thin. This helps me grasp how we humans, a seemingly puny species, could actually alter the makeup of the atmosphere in a way that fundamentally alters the climatic life support system of our planet.

Seen from this perspective, the atmosphere doesn’t seem quite so limitless as it does when we simply look up from Earth’s surface.

Koch, 40, has been aboard the space station since mid-March and is scheduled to remain there through February. That would make for 328 days in space, which would be a record for the longest single spaceflight for a woman.

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

