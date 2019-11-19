Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

The Heat Goes On: Last Month Was the Second Warmest October on Record

By Tom Yulsman | November 19, 2019 12:16 am

As rising floodwaters assault Venice, there’s now an 85% chance that 2019 will come in as second warmest year

October was second warmest on record
This anomaly map shows how temperatures departed last month from the long-term average. (Note: The temperature scale is in Celsius. Source: NASA GISS)

Two U.S. agencies have now released their global warming report cards for last month, and they both show the same depressing grade:

Of the 139 Octobers since 1880, last month was the second warmest on record.

A third analysis, from the Copernicus program of the European Union, rated the month as warmest October on record.

The news of global warming’s strengthening grip comes as 70 percent of the city of Venice was submerged by catastrophic flooding, brought about in part by rising sea levels. Venice offers a glimpse of what coastal cities worldwide are facing as melting ice sheets and warming ocean waters cause the seas to come up even more.

By NASA’s reckoning, October was 1.87 degrees warmer than the 1951-1980 average. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration independently found a global temperature anomaly of 1.76°F above the 20th century average.

The trivial variations in the numbers from the different scientific agencies arise from their independent evaluations. And despite these differences, they agree on the big picture: As carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping greenhouse gases have continued to accumulate in the atmosphere due to human activities, Earth has been warming.

With October coming in as second warmest such month on record, the long-term trend of global warming continues
The long-term trend of global warming continues — with some evidence that the rate of warming is increasing. (Source: CSAS/ 
Columbia University Earth Institute )

As the blue line in the graph above illustrates, global temperatures haven’t been on a straight, unvarying upward march. Year by year, nature does bring some dips along with some spikes. But decade-by-decade, the upward trend couldn’t be clearer — and the rate of warming even appears to be increasing.

Looking ahead to the end of the year, 2019 as a whole stands an 85 percent chance of coming in as second warmest year on record, according to Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s climate analysis efforts. This year is trailing only 2016, which saw significant warming from a super El Nino.

In fact, the 10 warmest Octobers have all occurred since 2003 — and the five warmest have all occurred since 2015, according to NOAA.

“October 2019 also marks the 43rd consecutive October and the 418th consecutive month with temperatures, at least nominally, above the 20th century average,” NOAA’s report finds.

Anomaly map shows how temperatures varied from the long term mean in October — the second warmest on record.
Another visualization of how temperatures varied from the long-term mean in October. Note the large cool spot over much of North America. (Source: CSA/Columbia University Earth Institute)

The map above portrays the same temperature anomaly data as the one at the top of this post. It just does it in a way that emphasizes temperature differences a bit more clearly.

I decided to include it here because it draws attention to the dramatic cold spot covering much of North America. According to NOAA, temperatures in this region were 2.7°F below average, or even cooler, during October.

Since the early 1950s, Octobers have been getting steadily warmer in most parts of the world. But that fairly big chunk of North America has been a glaring exception: It has cooled somewhat. (This is not true for September or November.)

The “noise” of natural variability is likely a prime cause, according to the monthly global temperature report from Columbia University’s Climate Science, Awareness and Solutions group. “However, as has been much discussed, the weaker jet stream associated with polar warming allows blasts of Arctic air to reach midlatitudes more readily,” the update also notes.

In this way, human-caused warming — which has been twice as intense in the Arctic as anywhere else on Earth — may be a significant contributor to that strange October cold spot over much of North America.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: Uncategorized
MORE ABOUT: climate change, global warming, NASA, NOAA, October 2019
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

ImaGeo

ImaGeo is a visual blog focusing on the intersection of imagery, imagination and Earth. It focuses on spectacular visuals related to the science of our planet, with an emphasis (although not an exclusive one) on the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch.

About Tom Yulsman

Tom Yulsman is Director of the Center for Environmental Journalism and a Professor of Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He also continues to work as a science and environmental journalist with more than 30 years of experience producing content for major publications. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Audubon, Climate Central, Columbia Journalism Review, Discover, Nieman Reports, and many other publications. He has held a variety of editorial positions over the years, including a stint as editor-in-chief of Earth magazine. Yulsman has written one book: Origins: the Quest for Our Cosmic Roots, published by the Institute of Physics in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Media:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+