A Farewell to Arms

After 8 years and 679 posts, the time has come for me to wrap up this blog. Most cephalopods don’t live more than a year or two, so I’ve been very lucky.
I started Inkfish when I was working as a magazine editor; I wanted an outlet to share scientific stories that excited me with my friends and family, and maybe—I hoped—some other readers. Later I moved from good old Blogspot to the blog network Field of Science, and finally to Discover. I wrote about many weird animals, and many familiar animals doing weird things, and sometimes I wrote about people (maybe the weirdest animal).
I also became a full-time freelance science journalist, which is what I’m focusing on now. If you’ve enjoyed Inkfish, I hope you’ll check out my other work or follow me on Twitter @Inkfish.
Thank you so much to everyone who read and shared Inkfish, and to Discover for being my friendly seafloor crevice these last few years. And many thanks to my husband, who back in 2010 convinced me that “Ephemeroptera” (the order of mayflies, those ephemeral insects whose adult life lasts only a day) would be a terrible name for a blog.
