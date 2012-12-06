Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Me on BBC: Viruses of the Future–Friends or Enemies?

By Carl Zimmer | December 6, 2012 9:48 am

I was recently interviewed by a BBC reporter about viruses and their potential to devastate or help us in years to come. The video is now posted, and you can watch it here.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: A Planet of Viruses, Talks
