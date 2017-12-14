Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Virtual Reality Can Help Convict Nazi War Criminals

By Jeremy Hsu | December 14, 2017 12:04 am
A scene from the short documentary film "Nazi VR" that tells of how a virtual recreation of Auschwitz helped convict a Nazi war criminal. Credit: MEL Films

A scene from the short documentary film “Nazi VR” that tells of how a virtual recreation of Auschwitz helped convict a Nazi war criminal. Credit: MEL Films

During World War II, Reinhold Hanning served as a guard at the Auschwitz concentration camp where more than 1.1 million people were killed by Nazi Germany. More than 70 years later, a virtual recreation of Auschwitz helped German prosecutors convict Hanning of being an accessory to the murder of 170,000 people. Now a new documentary film explores how the virtual model of Auschwitz can be viewed through virtual reality headsets in future court cases involving the last surviving Nazi war criminals.

The virtual reality version of Auschwitz has not yet been used in a trial. But a judge specifically referenced how a 3D computer model version helped the court to understand the viewpoint Hanning would have seen from standing in one of the concentration camp’s watchtowers. A new short documentary film by LA-based online magazine MEL Films and director David Fried explores that specific court case and the possible uses of virtual reality in future war crimes trials.

“We’ve only just begun with what virtual reality can accomplish in the courtroom,” says David Scheffer, a professor of law at Northwestern University and former U.S. war crimes ambassador from 1997-2001, during a voiceover in the film.

The virtual Auschwitz was created with the help of Ralf Breker, a forensic VR engineer working in Munich, Germany. He and his colleagues typically use their laser scanning technology to create virtual versions of crime scenes where investigators can walk around and work inside the virtual version without disturbing the real crime scene.

For recreating Auschwitz, Breker and his colleagues spent five days doing laser scanning at the site of the former concentration camp in May 2015, according to BBC News. Rediscovered blueprints of the camp and computer modeling helped reconstruct many of the buildings that have already been torn down. The resulting virtual model of Auschwitz provided one part of the prosecution’s case along with a dozen elderly Auschwitz survivors.

Hanning was convicted by a German court in June 2016. The former SS guard appealed his conviction before beginning to serve his five-year prison sentence, but died at the age of 95 this past summer.

In one sense, the virtual recreation of Auschwitz represents an educational tool and history lesson from one of the most sobering chapters in modern history. But it could also clearly serve as a type of forensics technology for criminal investigators and prosecutors. If virtual reality eventually gets its day in court, that could represent a new twist on a rising technology that has most commonly been used for entertainment and job training.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: technology, top posts
MORE ABOUT: Auschwitz, computers, concentration camps, Holocaust, Nazi Germany, Nazis, virtual reality, VR headsets, VR technologies, war crimes, war criminals, World War II
ADVERTISEMENT
NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Lovesick Cyborg

Lovesick Cyborg examines how technology shapes our human experience of the world on both an emotional and physical level. I’ll focus on stories such as why audiences loved or hated Hollywood’s digital resurrection of fallen actors, how soldiers interact with battlefield robots and the capability of music fans to idolize virtual pop stars. Other stories might include the experience of using an advanced prosthetic limb, whether or not people trust driverless cars with their lives, and how virtual reality headsets or 3-D film technology can make some people physically ill.

About Jeremy Hsu

Jeremy Hsu is journalist who writes about science and technology for Scientific American, Popular Science, IEEE Spectrum and other publications. He received a master’s degree in journalism through the Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program at NYU and currently lives in Brooklyn. His side interests include an ongoing fascination with the history of science and technology and military history.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

See More

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+