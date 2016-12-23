Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
What Scientists Think About Scientists

By Neuroskeptic | December 23, 2016 12:47 pm

Most people believe that scientists have high levels of objectivity and integrity – and scientists themselves share these positive views of their own profession. But according to scientists, not all researchers are equally upstanding, with male and early-career scientists being seen as somewhat less trustworthy than others.

That’s according to a new paper from Dutch researchers Coosje Veldkamp et al.: Who Believes in the Storybook Image of the Scientist?

Based on a series of studies in samples of scientists as well as highly educated non-scientists (as control groups), the authors conclude that:

Our results indicate strong belief among both lay people and scientists in the storybook image of the scientist as someone who is relatively objective, rational, open-minded, intelligent, honest, and communal. However, while the stereotypical image predicts that older, male scientists would be believed to fit the storybook image best, our results suggest that scientists believe that older, female scientists fit the image best.

Here’s the results on researchers’ views of male vs. female scientists:

science

Both male and female scientists felt that female scientists (light bars) were more objective, intelligent, etc. than male ones (dark bars), although the differences were larger when it was female scientists making the ratings.

Regarding the respondents’ opinions of scientists at different career stages, senior (“established”) scientists were generally seen as having the most integrity and rationality. Strikingly, though, early-career scientists were rated as having less objectivity, integrity and open-mindedness than PhD students – or so thought the senior scientists.

Junior researchers, however, saw themselves as being slightly superior to PhD students…

science_viewsHmm.

ResearchBlogging.orgVeldkamp CL, Hartgerink CH, van Assen MA, & Wicherts JM (2016). Who Believes in the Storybook Image of the Scientist? Accountability in Research PMID: 28001440

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    Science is blood sport in which upper management hopes to be Alien chestbursters. Lower management is content to lap at sweet, sweet exudates.

  • OWilson

    They are just human, like plumbers, politicians, gamblers, priests, adulterers, policemen and posters to forums like this one. Some, gasp, can even finish up in jail!

    If you believe that they are somehow above human frailties, you will always be disappointed!

    You should look at their logic, not their “authority”. Especially if they themselves appeal to consensus or authority!

  • Juliska Magyar

    The issue with these myopic articles is that they focus on academia. The vast majority of scientists work in IT, Geology, Engineering, etc.

    I have never wok ped in academia. Daily we Plug away in our lab and get results. A lot of the chatter about scientists is focused on academia…tenure, doctorate programs, research grants etc.

  • Dr. Turi

    Most scientists are educated idiots! Here is the proof! http://www.drturi.com/a-desperate-call-to-all-parents-help-me-save-your-children/

