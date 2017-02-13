Authorship Means Responsibility

Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
By Neuroskeptic | February 13, 2017 4:28 pm

Last week Retraction Watch covered a case of a psychology paper that was retracted after it emerged that the graduate student who collected the data had faked the results.

Here’s the retraction notice:

The retraction follows an investigation by the University of Alabama’s Office for Research Compliance. That investigation found that a former graduate student in William Hart’s lab altered the data in strategic ways. The investigation found that William Hart was unaware when the article was published that the data had been manipulated. William Hart cooperated in the investigation and agreed to this retraction.

Interestingly, the grad student in question wasn’t listed as an author on the paper. The article only had one author, William Hart of the University of Alabama, said that “the individual who collected the data” had admitted that “the data were altered strategically to yield a particular conclusion” and that multiple papers would likely have to be retracted.

authorship

The fraud aside, is it right that someone who aquired the data for a paper would not be credited as an author on that publication?

When I raised this question on Twitter in response to this case, it led to a lively debate over whether collecting the data should be enough to qualify someone to be credited as an author.

But I think the debate missed an important point. Authorship is not just a way of assigning credit, it’s also a way of indicating responsibility. The authors are the ones who take responsibility for a paper and who endorse its contents. By not being listed as an author, the student in this case has effectively dodged responsibility for his or her actions.

Had the student been a named author, they would have almost certainly been named as the culprit in the retraction notice. They would be known as a fraud, and their career in science would be over. Students have been named and expelled for less.

As things stand now, the student is anonymous and, whatever sanctions the University of Alabama may have applied, they still have their reputation intact. Not being an author turned out rather well for them, but I’m not sure it was a good thing for science.

  • jwirsich

    Kind of a strange thing to manipulate data for a study that you won’t get credit for. Maybe only a very creative idea from the PI to blame some imaginary grad student, who knows?

  • smut clyde

    This is irrelevant to your main point, but I noticed that the same grad student is apparently to blame for faking any of Hart’s data that may turn out to be unreliable in the future:

    the student was forthcoming about which papers were at stake.
    Hart said his lab will be issuing additional retractions as a result

    Meanwhile Morey has explained why the purported effect sizes were preposterous, and Hart has no excuse for failing to notice their absurdity.
    In Hart’s account, he

    learned the data were problematic after posting the student’s data from another project online. A scientist outside the lab flagged the data as being inconsistent with what was reported

    — in other words, there were two versions of the data for that other project. The version he posted on-line were unmanipulated but did not match the results, which had been derived from the other, manipulated version. This implies that the anonymous and uncredited student, as well as collecting the data (and manipulating one version) had also performed the statistical analysis, rather than Hart analysing the intact version. Again, Hart failed to notice.
    No? Am I missing something?

    This account does not square with Morey’s experience, in which he badgered Hart for the data; then badgered the university with equally little effect; then finally enlisted the Psych.Sci. editor to start asking for the data, and that was the point when Hart realised that the data were fraudulent.

    Add me to the list of people who doubt the existence of this malicious but unnameable grad student.

