Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
CURRENT ISSUE
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
DIGITAL EDITIONS
RENEW | GIVE A GIFT
BACK ISSUES
DIGITAL PRODUCTS
CUSTOMER SERVICE

BLOGS

«

Why Scientists Shouldn’t Replicate Their Own Work

By Neuroskeptic | February 25, 2017 3:15 pm

Last week, I wrote about a social psychology paper which was retracted after the data turned out to be fraudulent. The sole author on that paper, William Hart, blamed an unnamed graduate student for the misconduct.

Now, more details have emerged about the case. On Tuesday, psychologist Rolf Zwaan blogged about how he was the one who first discovered a problem with Hart’s data, in relation to a different paper. Back in 2015, Zwaan had co-authored a paper reporting a failure to replicate a 2011 study by Hart & Albarracín. During the peer review process, Hart and his colleagues were asked to write a commentary that would appear alongside the paper.

Zwaan reports that Hart’s team submitted a commentary which presented their own succesful replication of the finding in question. However, Zwaan was suspicious of this convenient “replication” and decided to take a look at the raw data. He noticed anomalies and, after some discussion, Hart’s “replication” was removed from the commentary. When the commentary was eventually published, it contained no reference to the problematic replication.

fixing_science

Meanwhile, following an investigation, Hart’s nameless student confessed to manipulating the data in the “replication” and also in other previous studies – Hart’s retracted paper being one of them.

There are a number of lessons we can take from this story but to me, it serves as a reminder that scientists should not be replicating their own work. Replication is a crucial part of science, but “auto-replications” put researchers under great pressure to find a certain result.

For a career-minded scientist, to fail to replicate your own work is worse than never doing the replication at all. First, because replications are less sexy than original studies and usually end up in low ranking journals. But it gets worse – if you publish an effect and then later fail to replicate it, an observer (e.g. someone deciding whether to award you a grant, fellowship, or job) might conclude that you don’t know what you’re doing.

In order to succeed, researchers today are expected to craft and project a “career narrative” in which all of their experiments and papers constitute a beautiful upward arc of progress. It’s very difficult to fit a negative auto-replication into such a tidy and optimistic story. This is why “failed” studies, especially replications, tend to end up unpublished. Or, as in the Hart case, worse happens.

Here’s another way of looking at it: a replication attempt has much in common with peer review, in that they’re both an evaluation of the validity of a scientific claim. Who would want scientists to peer review their own work?

So I wonder if we should “discount” apparently succesful auto-replications: perhaps when performing a meta-analysis, we should include the largest study from each research group and ignore the others. I think we certainly shouldn’t expect scientists to replicate their own work before they can publish it. Rather, we should encourage scientists to perform more independent replications of other peoples’ studies.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: papers, science, select, Top Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Shane O’Mara

    Could you elaborate this sentence a bit? I really am struggling with it: “There are a number of lessons we can take from this story but to me, it serves as a reminder that scientists should not be replicating their own work. Replication is a crucial part of science, but “auto-replications” put researchers under great pressure to find a certain result.”
    It seems to imply that Tim Bliss shouldn’t have tried to replicate LTP until someone else did it, or O’Keefe should have paused after discovering place cells until else went off and did it again, or in my own case, we shouldn’t try to find head direction cells again in nucleus reuniens until someone else does it first. Or think of Baddeley’s articulatory loop, optogenetics or replication samples in a neurogenetics paper, or whatever it happens to be.
    I’m sure this is isn’t what you mean, but it seems to me a matter of good lab practice that new lab members should be easily able to reliably replicate previous lab findings. If they can’t then you’re in real trouble.
    Am I misunderstanding something here? Or are you being domain-dependent? Is this good advice for social psychology, but not physics?

    • practiCalfMRI

      I second Shane’s concern. In my view you may have it exactly backwards, NS. For fMRI studies I would like to see sufficiently large samples that two independent analyses can be performed by the initial investigators. These can be done in tandem or sequentially. But I am getting really tired of someone who finds something in one study and then leaves the huge time & expense for another lab to do the first replication. In physics it’s a basic requirement to do separate observations (note the two independent teams working on dark matter on the LHC, for example) if/when repeated observations on the same samples isn’t feasible. Ideally, of course, you measure separately *and* repeatedly. Then publish.

      • practiCalfMRI

        (Should have said Higgs boson rather than dark matter. Got CMB on the brain. Reading about cerebral microbleeds but keep on interpreting CMB as cosmic microwave background. Damn you, Smoot!)

  • OWilson

    Once you lift the lid on fake, suddenly everybody recognizes the scams that have been perpetrated on an obtuse public, by elements of an elitist society who wish to preserve power and influence. They cheat a little, then a little more, and then they get arrogantly careless.

    Fake news is bad, fake science is worse.

    Keep up the good work and stay vigilante!

  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    I do not criticize a nascent psychologist for so quickly embracing the functional essence of his vocation. I condemn him for being so easily caught.

    Jan 18, 2017 – Ponzi scheme fraudster Bernie Madoff is still honing his business skills in prison, where sources say he has started a hot chocolate empire.” Genius never sleeps, diversity always weeps.

NEW ON DISCOVER
@DISCOVERMAG ON TWITTER
POPULAR
OPEN
CITIZEN SCIENCE
ADVERTISEMENT

Neuroskeptic

No brain. No gain.

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

ADVERTISEMENT

See More

@Neuro_Skeptic on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover's Newsletter

Sign up to get the latest science news delivered weekly right to your inbox!

Follow us:
More great sites from Kalmbach Publishing Co.:
Collapse bottom bar
See inside the current issue of Discover Magazine
+