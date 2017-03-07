Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
Ben Carson and the Power of the Hippocampus

By Neuroskeptic | March 7, 2017 2:27 pm

“I could take the oldest person here, make a little hole right here on the side of the head, and put some depth electrodes into their hippocampus and stimulate. And they would be able to recite back to you, verbatim, a book they read 60 years ago.”

So said Ben Carson, the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, yesterday. Carson is known for his unorthodox claims, such as his attempt to rewrite the Egyptology textbooks, but this time, as he’s a former neurosurgeon himself, he might be thought to be on safer ground.

Sadly not.

carson_pyramid

It is true that stimulation of various parts of the brain can evoke memories, or at least memory-like experiences. The hippocampus, however, is not known as a hotspot for this. Early studies found that hippocampal stimulation produces amnesia, not memory recall, and here’s a recent paper reporting that patients couldn’t even tell whether their hippocampal stimulator was switched on or off, and reported no subjective memory effects.

It’s especially unlikely that hippocampal stimulation would evoke 60 year old memories, because damage to the hippocampus is known to impair recall of recent events, and memory formation, while old memories (older than about 20 years pre-lesion) are spared, suggesting that they’re stored somewhere else in the brain.

Now, maybe Carson just mis-spoke and he meant to say “the temporal cortex near the hippocampus”. However, while stimulation of this region can indeed produce vivid memory experiences, there’s no evidence that these memories are any more detailed or accurate than normal ones. In other words, unless you normally have the ability to recall texts verbatim, there’s no reason to think that brain stimulation would let you do that.

It’s not even clear that the “memories” evoked by neural stimulation are real. Some researchers argue that cortical stimulation evokes imaginary experiences that just feel like memories – false memories, in other words. Indeed the term “hallucinations” has been used to describe stimulation-evoked experiences. Here’s a video of the strange phenomenon, via Avniel Ghuman of the University of Pittsburgh.

Carson went on to say that the human brain can “process more than 2 million bits of information per second”.

I’m not sure where this number comes from. It mainly seems to be quoted in the world of neurolinguistic programming (NLP), where it’s attributed to psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi as an estimate of the amount of sensory information reaching the brain every second, not processed by the brain. Others have estimated that 11 million bits or even up to 40 million bits per second reach our brains.

The trouble is, all of these estimates are little more than back-of-the-envelope calculations based on multiplying the number of sensory nerves entering the brain by the information capacity of each nerve. It’s not a totally crazy approach, but it makes a lot of assumptions.

Overall, I’d say that Ben Carson is proof that operating on the brain and understanding the brain are two different things.

  • OWilson

    If you work for Trump, you’d better be prepared to have your whole life reviewed and every statement you have made parsed for accuracy.

    Doesn’t matter if you are joking, exaggerating to make point, or not under oath.

    If you work for Hillary or Obama you can Plead The Fifth, destroy your emails, your hard drive, run the State Department out of your bathroom server, destroy government records. Target political opponents, and you will be idolized!

    (“It’s a strange, strange world, we live in Master Jack:” :)

    • http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/ Neuroskeptic

      Mmm. I think you’re right. Something weird is going on when people who say silly things get called silly.

      • OWilson

        Sorry Mod.

        I get a little incensed from time to time over the double standard!

        • manuelroyal

          The double standard works in the opposite direction than you seem to think, O.

        • Kalynada

          There us no double standard, these people just suck..

    • jhewitt123

      good point O. Carson clearly exaggerated. I don’t the know context, but if is this and his silly pyramid grain silos, and immigrant Shawn King slaves are the best the Samuel fetal alcohol syndrome Jackson and the rest of the leftist finkletwats can find Carson will be fine

      • http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/ Neuroskeptic

        It’s true Carson has nothing to worry about. Sure he’s said some silly things but he hasn’t actually done anything wrong… unlike other cabinet members.

        • jhewitt123

          Carson’s fetal stem cell paper or not, care to put some $$ where your keyboard is and wager that claim here (‘unlike other cabinet members’) publically?

          • manuelroyal

            Within seconds, almost any time he speaks publicly, anybody can hear Dr. Carson say something transparently stupid and/or demonstrably false. There is absolutely nothing to indicate he’s qualified for any high government position, let alone in the Cabinet.

            Sorry you don’t think there have been any great men among liberals. True, they founded the country and ended slavery and the Depression and won World War 2; but they don’t have the gravitas of Dr. Carson softly mumbling his crackpot pseudohistorical fancies, or justifying transphobia with the exact same “special rights” bullshit that Jesse Helms used to justify his racism.

          • OWilson

            Your problem is the great liberals are long dead.

            What ya got is Pelosi, “We have to pass it before we’ll know what’s in it”

            Obama, “If you like your Plan you can keep your Plan, PERIOD!” In all 57 States, too!

            And of course, Harry (Nuclear) Reid, and Hillary (Say no more!) herself!

            Oh, and that trailer park guy who got all mixed up bout his Republican Party in the so called Speech to Congress “rebuttal”. :)

          • http://qpr.ca/blog alqpr

            By what reasoning do YOU conclude that those referred to by manuelroyal who “founded the country and ended slavery and the Depression and won World War 2” were “all white”?!

          • Kyle Esterley

            Wait, liberals ended slavery? I always thought honest Abe was a Republican. And I was sure the KKK was ran by democrats. They, the left, are Masters at taking history and attributing the good stuff to themselves and the bad stuff they give to the the right. And everyone just believes it because their research only goes as far as wiki.

          • calling all toasters

            A few minutes perusal of an American History textbook would probably clear that up for you — in the 19th Century, the Republican Party was the party of Northern liberals while the Democratic Party was that of Southern bigots. In a mere 150 years the parties have switched constituencies. Huh.

            But of course you know this, and are playing dumb so that you don’t have to admit supporting racism.

  • http://measureoffaith.blog/ Travis Rothlisberger

    Interesting to see how the comment section went instantly tribal. That aside, if you read Carson’s quote and the source article you’ll see that this wasn’t just some exaggeration. He’s very explicit about the claim and has made it several times before, including in his book. The issue is that he really should be something of an expert on the brain and yet is persistently wrong about this. That does not bode well for our relying on his judgment in any sort of authoritative capacity, regardless of your political affiliation.

    By the way, if you follow the link to the part of his book where he made the same claim before, he frames his claim as “unequivocal” because he is a “neuroscientist”.

    • smut clyde

      IIRC, Carson earned his reputation as a neurosurgeon through his cavalier attitude to cerebral integrity. He was a firm proponent of treating intractable epilepsy through hemispherectomy — removing half a kid’s brain, rather than the more cautious approach of finding which part of the hemisphere is at fault and removing just that. Boldness with other people’s brains seems to be the path to fame in neurosurgery. Who needs both hemispheres?

      Anyway, if he has now recovered a perhaps-exaggerated respect for the marvellous capabilities of the neural architecture, better late than never!

  • smut clyde

    This is utimately Penfield’s fault for reporting his patients’ vivid experiences from temporal-lobe stimulation as “replayed memory tapes” rather than, well, vivid experiences. OK, he was doing all this in the context of neurosurgery, checking what would be lost if he damaged the wrong parts of the lobe, he wasn’t opening up their skulls out of curiosity; it wasn’t his job to research his patients’ biographies to see whether those experienced events could actually have occurred. It was before the realisation that memories can be false, because they are reconstructions rather than playbacks.

    But still, he knew that all sorts of weird stuff happens when your brain is stimulated by a temporal-lobe-epilepsy seizure. People have mystical experiences and feel the presence of the Numinous. They smell things that aren’t there. Penfield should have reported it more cautiously.

    Then it went into textbooks and stayed there for decades. IIRC, Daniel Schacher started questioning the veracity of Penfield’s patients’ reports in 1996 or thereabouts.

    make a little hole right here on the side of the head, and put some depth electrodes into their hippocampus and stimulate.

    Yes, well, those electrodes are going to plough through the outside parts of the temporal lobe to get to the hippocampus, so I am not volunteering as a subject.

  • Common Sense

    So, basically Dr Carson is right, and the specifics are within range… That makes this writer of this attempt at a hit piece a little snot.

    • smut clyde

      Radio Yerevan answered: Dr Carson is basically right, apart from the location of the hippocampus, and its role in memory recall, and the non-existence of total recall, and the way that memories are stored.

