The Ethics of Citation

By Neuroskeptic | March 12, 2017 2:04 pm

Earlier this week, Jordan Anaya asked an interesting question on Twitter:

This got me thinking about what we might call the ethics of citation.

Citation is a little-discussed subject in science. Certainly, there’s plenty of talk about citations – about whether it is right to judge papers by the number of citations they receive, whether journals should be ranked by their impact factor (average number of citations per paper), and so on. But citation, the actual process of choosing which papers to cite when writing papers, has largely escaped scrutiny.

unsolved_brain

I think citation is an ethically meaningful process. Like it or not, citations are the currency of success in science. By citing a paper, we are not simply giving a helpful reference for the readers of the paper. We are giving the cited paper an accolade, and we are tangibly rewarding the authors for publishing it. To not cite a certain paper is, likewise, an act with consequences.

So if we care about fairness and the just distribution of resources, we as publishing scientists should take citation seriously.

What are the specific ethical problems of citation? Here are three that I think matter:

  • The tendency for authors to preferentially cite their friends, colleagues and acquaintances; we could loosely call this “nepotism”. In any other scientific context, this kind of preferential treatment would be considered wrong or at least concerning: in the peer review context, for instance, many journals do not invite the authors’ colleagues to review a given paper. But in citation, nepotism happens all the time. Should it?
  • Review papers. Authors like citing review paper because they offer a way to cite a single paper to support multiple statements. It’s also easier to locate a recent review paper than to find the originals which might be quite old. This is why review papers are often highly cited. But is this fair? The review paper authors may not have contributed anything to the discoveries they summarized, yet they end up getting (some of) the credit for them.
  • Citing papers we’ve never read. I’m guilty of this. In fact I confess that I’ve cited papers without even reading the abstracts: I just searched for a paper whose title suggests it supported the point I was making, and cited it. I think this is very common. But is that really how citations – the ‘coins’ of value in science – should be minted? By someone who knows absolutely nothing about the quality of the paper?
  • Nick

    The other day I was reading article X that mistakenly cited article A instead of article B. A simple honest mistake; A and B were on the same topic. I looked for the cited information in A, didn’t find it, went Googling with some well-chose words, and quickly found the cited argument in B. Both A and B are quite extensively cited throughout article X; this was apparently just a simple slip of the fingers.

    Then I read article Y, published a few years after X on the same topic. The author of Y also mistakenly cited article A instead of B, using words that were very clearly a paraphrasing of how article X had cited it. Busted! This was a shame, as I quite liked the arguments made in Y, but this was on a fairly complex technical subject, which makes me wonder what else the author of Y has just skimmed.

    • Omnes Res

      This conversation is getting me thinking about a paper I cited that I didn’t completely understand but now understand a little better. Maybe I’ll write a blog post as a confessional and post feedback on the paper.

  • https://forbetterscience.wordpress.com Leonid Schneider

    I can tell you why I had to cite reviews instead of original papers back then when I was in science writing papers: the journal told me my text was too long, and references count not just numerically, but as part of the text. So I trashed all original research papers and put reviews in instead.

    • http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/ Neuroskeptic

      Some journals also have maximum citation limits now. This does help to prevent citation inflation, but it also forces you to cite review papers in many cases.

  • smut clyde

    Citing papers we’ve never read. I’m guilty of this.

    SHAME SHAME SHAME.
    As Nick says, sometimes you can trace back the process of a misattribution becoming part of general knowledge… someone mistakenly cites a paper that does not sustain the argument they’re trying to make, then someone else repeats that mis-citation rather than bother with the primary literature, and so it goes. I’ve seen it often enough to trust no-one.

  • smut clyde

    How about the issue of “reviewer-flattery-by-citation”? That is, suspecting that one’s research colleague or rival X will probably be a peer reviewer, so giving priority to a few of X’s publications from the range of possible citations.

  • Bernard Carroll

    Under the nepotism header, don’t overlook commercially driven citations. When a paper comes out from a corporation it is likely to cite their own stuff or that of their KOLs. Remember, the marketing department scrutinizes all corporate publications with the goal of maximizing advertorial messaging.

  • Bernard Carroll

    Citation counts don’t necessarily reflect incisive scientific advances. Most papers that have very high counts describe methods or tools rather than fundamental discoveries. In dementia, for instance, the #1 cited paper is from Folstein, Folstein and McHugh (all good friends of mine) for the Mini Mental State scale to assess severity of dementia, with ~40,000 cites. Meanwhile, #25 on the list is the 1976 paper by Davies and Maloney describing loss of cholinergic neurons in Alzheimer disease. It is the basis of most current treatment efforts for AD and it has been cited ~2500 times. But the original paper by Alois Alzheimer in 1906 describing the case of Auguste Deter was rarely cited until a new English translation appeared in 1995, and even that has been cited only ~250 times.

Neuroskeptic

No brain. No gain.

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

