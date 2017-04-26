Search DISCOVERmagazine.com
BLOGS

«

The Fake “War Between Neuroscience and Psychiatry”

By Neuroskeptic | April 26, 2017 9:15 am

Neuroscientists have launched an assault on the American Psychiatric Association headquarters and are engaged in bitter, boardroom-to-boardroom fighting. Psychiatrists have captured the leader of a militant pro-brain faction. A ceasefire, brokered by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, is due to come into effect at midnight.

Yes, indeed. A blog post by Daniel Barron in Scientific American yesterday claimed that there is a War between Neuroscience and Psychiatry

barron

Here’s how the piece starts:

Earlier this month, JAMA Psychiatry published a land-breaking editorial. A group of psychiatrists led by David Ross described how and why post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) should be clinically evaluated from a neuroscience framework. The fact that this editorial was published in one of psychiatry’s leading journals is no small feat.

The appearance of pro-neuroscience paper in JAMA Psychiatry is, apparently, a notable achievement because psychiatry “houses a large and powerful contingency that argues neuroscience has little clinical relevance.”

But that’s not really true. Modern psychiatry is very closely integrated with neuroscience.

The the paper Barron linked to, by Ross et al. is far from being the first incursion of neuroscience into JAMA Psychiatry. A full 16% of all papers published in that journal mention ‘brain’ in their title or abstract, which is higher than the proportion that mention such typical psychiatry terms as “mental“, “diagnosis“, and “medication(s)“.

In fact if you Google JAMA Psychiatry, their tag-line is “The Science of Mental Health and The Brain”.

Meanwhile, a large proportion of neuroscience research is carried out by, or with, psychiatrists. Of all papers listed on PubMed with ‘brain’ in the title or abstract, nearly as many come from authors with “psychiatry” in their affiliation (e.g. Department of Psychiatry), as from authors with “neuroscience” in their affiliation.

brain_pubmedSo much for psychiatric research. What about clinical practice? Well, almost all psychiatrists prescribe medications, such as antipsychotics and antidepressants, which target the brain. So most psychiatrists are applying neuroscience in clinical practice, every day.

But when Barron complains about psychiatrists who think that “neuroscience has little clinical relevance”, I don’t think he’s talking about the small minority who reject the use of psychiatric drugs. Rather, I think he’s referring, rather unfairly, to psychiatrists who believe that mental illnesses are to some extent brain disorders, but who don’t think neuroscience has succeeded in allowing us to understand these disorders, yet.

Barron says that understanding is here. He takes the example of PTSD and talks approvingly about “key neuroscience themes” such as “fear conditioning, dysregulated circuits, memory reconsolidation, and epigenetic and genetic considerations.” Studying these themes, he says, and adopting “a mechanistic approach” allows psychiatrists to “trace the specific causes of PTSD to specific treatments that can target those causes.”

For example, “patients with PTSD have an overactive sympathetic nervous system [due to] overproduction of adrenaline” and this should “guides the clinician to prescribe propranolol and prazosin. These medications block aspects of the adrenergic system, thus targeting specific mechanisms that alleviate PTSD symptoms.”

Which is all lovely, neat and scientific. However, it’s naive to think that we understand the brain well enough for it to work.

The big discoveries in psychiatric medications were driven by serendipity, not through mechanism-based research. Someone noticed that an existing drug had effects that would be useful for psychiatry. The first antidepressant was invented as an antibiotic. The first antipsychotic was designed as a sedative, and so on.

It may be that propranolol and prazosin do help to treat PTSD, but the proof is in the pudding: we need randomized controlled trials to tell us how effective they are. We can’t assume that they will work, based on what we think we know about the mechanisms of PTSD. There might be a mechanism we’ve misunderstood, or one that we’ve missed.

We can’t put neuroscience theory above clinical reality. Down that road lies, well, madness.

CATEGORIZED UNDER: bad neuroscience, mental health, select, Top Posts
  • http://www.mazepath.com/uncleal/qz4.htm Uncle Al

    This is the shouted colloquy toward the end of The Wicker Man (1973).

  • CL

    But propranolol does not really work all that well in placebo controlled trials: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25001071
    And apparently, the war is now over, the blog title changed to “Why Psychiatry needs neuroscience”.

    • http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/neuroskeptic/ Neuroskeptic

      Lucky I took a screenshot of it!

      Unfortunately the headline was only one of the problems with the post.

    • rthorat

      That is embarrassing. “Duh, the obvious treatment is this one here. Wait, the only actual evidence seems to show that it doesn’t work at all? Oh.” It’s a cliche, but if I was as bad at my job as this example, I would be unemployed.

  • rthorat

    The problem is that we now know just enough about neuroscience for people like Barron to be dangerous. For example, the assertion that “patients with PTSD have an overactive sympathetic nervous system [due to] overproduction of adrenaline”. How do we know that is the problem and not just an observed symptom? It’s like saying that someone who is vomiting should have their vomiting treated and the actual cause is irrelevant. Sure, if the symptom can be safely treated while we look for and/or treat the cause, that is fine. But that’s the rub, because it’s not at all clear that we can safely treat psychiatric symptoms. Put aside the very real problems with tolerance and dependency, and instead think about how complex the brain is yet people like Barron talk about it in such simplistic terms. There is an overproduction of adrenaline, so we should just slow down the production of adrenaline. Overproduction compared to what? How do you know it’s an overproduction? Maybe that “overproduction” is critical to functioning given the stress the person is under. How the hell does Barron know? He doesn’t. No one really does.

    And looking at other brain systems involved in psychiatric illnesses, the picture gets even scarier. The “serotonin hypothesis” and “dopamine hypothesis” have both been popular explanations for depression and schizophrenia, respectively. But both are pretty much in the garbage bin now, yet the treatments based on them are still used. But what exactly do these drugs do? What does it mean to decrease dopamine activity in the brain?

    The truth is the brain is a complex machine and you can’t just pull levers here and there and expect it to have only very targeted consequences. It doesn’t work that way. A better way to describe how all psychoactive substances work is that they cause dysfunction in the affected brain regions. But don’t let this stop people like Barron from thinking we can just go into the brain and dial things up and down like we know what we are doing.

    • CL

      Don´t throw out the baby with the bathwater. We don´t need to understand how a treatment works for it to work. But a treatment needs to be better than placebo.

      • OWilson

        Placebos and “reassurance” (a good bedside manner) will always have their successes with certain patients. :)

Neuroskeptic

No brain. No gain.

About Neuroskeptic

Neuroskeptic is a British neuroscientist who takes a skeptical look at his own field, and beyond. His blog offers a look at the latest developments in neuroscience, psychiatry and psychology through a critical lens.

@Neuro_Skeptic on Twitter

+